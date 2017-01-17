'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' Beta Scheduled For February 3

CI Games will host a beta session for PC gamers before it drops Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 in April. On February 3, a select group of players will be able to explore a portion of the game’s world and take part in two missions.

In the “Cut Off” mission, you’ll have to infiltrate an enemy-held communications base in order to intercept their transmissions, which would help the friendly rebel forces. However, the data in the base can also help you find Robert, the brother of protagonist Jonathan North.



The second mission, titled “Blockout,” will require you to eliminate Ivan Krustchev, one of the targets on the your Most Wanted list. In both of these missions, you’ll be able to complete the objective in multiple ways. You can always unleash your inner Rambo and go in guns blazing or, as we saw in a video last month, you can sneak past patrols without making too much noise.



In addition to the beta missions, CI Games also included the hardware requirements for the beta, which may or may not change before the official release date.

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Beta Minimum Recommended (uses Ultra graphics settings) CPU Intel Core i5-6600K (Skylake, 3.5GHz)AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz) Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB)AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB)AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB) RAM 8 GB 16 GB Storage 50 GB 50 GB OS Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

As the game will still be in beta, there will probably be some features that won’t be available until the finished version comes out. However, this is your chance to see if Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is worth the time and, more importantly, money. You can sign up for the beta right now on the game’s website.

