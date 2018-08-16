Sony Has Sold 3,000,000 PlayStation VR Consoles

Source: Sony

Sony announced today that it has sold more than 3,000,000 PlayStation VR (PSVR) systems worldwide, as well as more than 21.9 million games and "experiences." The company last announced the number of PSVR sales in 2017, when it crossed the 2,000,000 units sold threshold, which isn't bad for an unproven VR system that initially cost more than a PlayStation 4 (PS4) and just as much as the PlayStation 4 Pro console on which it relies.

Our review of the PSVR noted that it was the cheapest way to experience premium VR--especially if you already owned a PS4. The main question was how well developers would support the system, but looking at Sony's most recent figures, it seems the average PSVR owner is buying around seven games and experiences to accompany the system. (And many of those people are probably also buying non-VR games as well.)

That value proposition shifted a bit as Oculus and HTC reduced the prices of their Rift and Vive headsets. Sony responded with a price cut of its own in March, when the PSVR dropped from $399 and $499 for its various configurations in the U.S. to just $299 and $399. Dropping the system's price, as well as steadily releasing new VR-compatible titles likely helped the PSVR sell another 1,000,000 units before 2018's end.

Sony is celebrating the PSVR's latest milestone in several ways. The first was announcing two new games, Creed: Rise to Glory and Evasion, which will debut on September 25 and October 9, respectively. The company's also hosting a Totally Digital Sale (ugh) on the PlayStation Store to offer 20% off some PSVR pre-orders and up to 60% off existing games. You can find a full list of discounted games on Sony's website.

The company also shared more information about the PSVR's game library. Almost 340 games are available for the system, Sony said, and it shared the 10 most popular to show that PSVR owners are playing a variety of games. That list is:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PlayStation VR Worlds Rec Room Resident Evil 7 biohazard The Playroom VR Job Simulator Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Batman: Arkham VR Farpoint Superhot VR

Exciting things are happening with VR and AR. Magic Leap finally announced its first headset this month, HTC introduced the Vive Pro in April and Microsoft has encouraged manufacturers and software developers alike to embrace VR as the future via Windows Mixed Reality. But as the promise of VR on Xbox continues to fade, it's worth keeping an eye on PSVR to see how people without high-end PCs experience VR.