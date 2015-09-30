Sprint About To Change Its $60 Unlimited Plan

If you've been thinking about changing your cellular provider, Sprint is providing a little incentive to make the jump by currently offering unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for $60 per month. However, Sprint announced that the popular unlimited plan has reached its low-priced limit and will be changing on October 16.
Sprint is one of the only wireless companies that still offers "unlimited" plans, with competitors such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T providing the same services at varying prices based on data caps, with the potential to go over your set limit and incur often hefty overage charges. Sprint is not retiring the unlimited plan itself, however, but it will be increasing the price to $70 per month.
Although it's unfortunate to see a price increase in popular cellular plans, it would be hard to argue the merits of having unlimited mobile data, and the extra $10 per month is not an unreasonable asking price for a service that few carriers still offer.
"At Sprint, we give customers what they want – and they want the option of unlimited data," said Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint, in the press release. "At $70 a month, Sprint still beats the competition. Rather than increase the price without warning, we want to give customers one last chance to take advantage of the $60 rate."
Sprint users already on the $60 unlimited plan will not see any billing change. Furthermore, those customers can also activate a new phone and remain at the $60 rate, as long as they still meet the plan requirements and are purchasing a phone and financing option that is compatible with the plan.
Sprint sweetened the deal by offering an iPhone 6s for only $1 more per month. For a limited time, $61 per month will get you the unlimited talk, text and data plan with a brand-new iPhone 6s, so long as you enroll in the iPhone Forever program. Customers can also upgrade this offer to an iPhone 6s Plus for an additional $5 per month with the trade-in of a fully-owned iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus.
Thanks for the heads up, Sprint.
I would gladly revise and update the post, except that I never stated that Sprint was the only carrier with unlimited data plans. I very specifically wrote "...one of the only wireless companies..." and "...a service that few carriers still offer." Sprint's direct quote from the press release that I used for the article even acknowledged competition, with the company doing the marketing for me by boasting that it is more affordable than other brand's unlimited rates.
I appreciate your feedback, and perhaps a direct comparison of T-Mobile against Sprint would have emphasized a deeper value offered by the limited-time rates, and even the value of the regular price after the deal expires. However, I'm not a cheerleader for Sprint, and I don't hold some irrational hatred for T-Mobile, and the "just the facts" version of what the company is offering says enough to the point such a comparison would make, without the need to do a direct comparison.
We usually save epic value showdowns of this nature for reviews with a much larger format to give these battles enough page to keep it on topic with a thorough analysis. If you'd like to read about one of our upcoming reviews like that, check out our ISP Review launch post, and check back later when we publish the results of our reader poll. Maybe we will even do a wireless provider deathmatch of some sort in the future.
Thanks for reading, and I hope you enjoyed the article, buddy.
-Derek Forrest
60<80. also for the family plan the key word there is HAD. it's no longer available.
How good is sprints coverage? aren't they pretty much an mvne or mnve or whatever it is?
This is purely due to lack of competition and lack of anti business cartel enforcement.
You should blame your government for that.
BTW, a 5GB package in one of the large cellular companies costs around $10 (with unlimited calls and SMS). An unlimited package costs around $30.
61 if you want to block commercial callers.
It also comes with 6GB of tethering, and 4g lte 15mbps down. Can't beat that!