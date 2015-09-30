Sprint About To Change Its $60 Unlimited Plan

If you've been thinking about changing your cellular provider, Sprint is providing a little incentive to make the jump by currently offering unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for $60 per month. However, Sprint announced that the popular unlimited plan has reached its low-priced limit and will be changing on October 16.

Sprint is one of the only wireless companies that still offers "unlimited" plans, with competitors such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T providing the same services at varying prices based on data caps, with the potential to go over your set limit and incur often hefty overage charges. Sprint is not retiring the unlimited plan itself, however, but it will be increasing the price to $70 per month.

Although it's unfortunate to see a price increase in popular cellular plans, it would be hard to argue the merits of having unlimited mobile data, and the extra $10 per month is not an unreasonable asking price for a service that few carriers still offer.

"At Sprint, we give customers what they want – and they want the option of unlimited data," said Marcelo Claure, CEO of Sprint, in the press release. "At $70 a month, Sprint still beats the competition. Rather than increase the price without warning, we want to give customers one last chance to take advantage of the $60 rate."

Sprint users already on the $60 unlimited plan will not see any billing change. Furthermore, those customers can also activate a new phone and remain at the $60 rate, as long as they still meet the plan requirements and are purchasing a phone and financing option that is compatible with the plan.

Sprint sweetened the deal by offering an iPhone 6s for only $1 more per month. For a limited time, $61 per month will get you the unlimited talk, text and data plan with a brand-new iPhone 6s, so long as you enroll in the iPhone Forever program. Customers can also upgrade this offer to an iPhone 6s Plus for an additional $5 per month with the trade-in of a fully-owned iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus.

Thanks for the heads up, Sprint.

