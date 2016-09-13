What The Squanch Does VR Have To Do With 'Accounting?'

Justin Roiland’s twisted brand of humor is coming to virtual reality sooner than you expect. The creative mind behind Adult Swim’s hit animated series, Rick And Morty, previously revealed a game based on the show. Roiland’s latest project, Accounting, is something else entirely—and it’s coming soon.

Justin Roiland and Tanya Watson opened the doors to their VR game studio, Squanchtendo, in late August, but Roiland’s creative juices were flowing long before he formed the company. The man responsible for the voices of both Rick and Morty is particularly vocal about his love for virtual reality. He started talking publicly about his plans to create VR games at least a year ago. In September 2015, Roiland revealed to PCGamer that he was very serious about jumping into the world of virtual reality development and had already begun talks with game developers that could help him bring his wacky ideas to life.

“I have never—, and I don’t say this lightly—been more energized, enthusiastic, excited, and motivated about anything in my entire life,” said Roiland to PCGamer. “And that includes my TV show stuff.”

We now know that Accounting is the product of some of those early discussions--and some creative lying on the developer’s part. In late 2015, Roiland was led to believe that William Pugh, the creator of The Stanley Parable, and founder of Crows Crows Crows, worked for a “larger and more professional studio,” which led to discussions about building a game together. It’s hard to say what kind of game Accounting is, but it’s certainly not what the title suggests.

Here’s what we do know, though: Accounting is a first person VR game designed for the HTC Vive. The characters are voiced by, you guessed it, Justin Roiland, and judging from the humor in the trailer, he had a hand in writing the dialog, too. The trailer doesn't explain much either. It starts off in the office of accountant Derek Smith, but he soon puts on a pair of goggles (the irony is thick in this room) that appears to transport him to other worlds.

Squanchtendo and Crows Crows Crows said that Accounting is but a short VR experience, but if you enjoy Roiland’s humor, there’s no reason to avoid it. Accounting for the HTC Vive is coming to Steam later this September "in exchange for the undying love and gratitude of humanity.” In other words, the game is free.

Trailer Not Safe For Work

