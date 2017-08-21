DICE Shows Off Starfighter Assault For 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

At E3, DICE showed off ground-based battles in Star Wars Battlefront II, so it’s only fair that the studio features aerial combat, aka Starfighter Assault, this week at Gamescom. Before the start of the show, the studio showed a preview of space battles with a new trailer.

The aerial-specific mode will have two teams of 12 players fighting in space or in the skies above iconic locations. This includes the ruins of the Death Star above the planet Endor, the rainy skies of Kamino, or the Imperial shipyards in Fondor. In addition to flying the traditional roster of vehicles for the Rebel Alliance or Empire, you can take control of some of the franchise’s iconic ships. This includes the Millennium Falcon, Slave I, and the X-Wings of Luke Skywalker and Poe Dameron.

Additional information on Starfighter Assault, such as new combat mechanics, customization options, and “role-based team play” will be available during a livestream event, which starts at 9:30am PDT on August 21. In addition, DICE will show off more Starfighter Assault gameplay with two teams fighting each other on multiple levels using ships from the original Star Wars trilogy.

If you can’t make it to Gamescom, you can still play Starfighter Assault yourself in October during the Star Wars Battlefront II beta. For more coverage on the game, check out our hands-on time with the multiplayer and campaign modes from E3.