SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Mouse Said to Charge In 15 Minutes, Last 10 Hours

Many gamers struggle to cut the cord between their PC and their mouse. It's hard to blame them--wireless mice often have unstable connections and cause too much input lag to be trusted. There's also the problem of having the battery die and being unable to play until it's charged. SteelSeries has announced the fast-charging Rival 650 wireless mouse to address those concerns, with the Rival 710 as a backup for those who still want that wire.

SteelSeries Rival 650

Rival 650 1

rival 650 2 Rival 650 1

rival 650 2

The Rival 650 is the first wireless SteelSeries mouse to feature the company's TrueMove3+ dual-sensor system. That system pairs a TrueMove sensor, which the company developed alongside PixArt to offer tracking that "delivers the most natural and accurate mouse movement," alongside an optical sensor used to monitor lift-off distance. The result is a mouse with 1-to-1 tracking from 100 to 12,000 DPI with minimal latency for better aim.

But the sensor's just one aspect of the Rival 650's appeal. The main attraction is SteelSeries' claims regarding the mouse's fast charging abilities. According to the company, five minutes of charging will provide enough power for three hours of use, while 15 minutes will allow for over 10 hours. However, it does warn that fast charging relies on a compatible USB port and that the mouse's RGB lighting profile could affect how quickly its battery runs out.

That's not as promising as Logitech's wireless charging Powerplay mice, which don't have to be plugged in at all, but it's better than most wireless mice. The Rival 650 also doesn't compromise on its wireless connection to preserve its battery life--SteelSeries said it uses a 2.4GHz wireless system with a 1,000Hz polling rate. That compares well to the polling rates of wired mice, although those also don't have to worry about interference.

SteelSeries also outfitted the Rival 650 with adjustable weights. The mouse comes with eight weights that weigh 4g each, with the company saying owners will have 256 different weight combinations to choose from, depending on how many weights they use and where they're placed. Combine that with the previously mentioned RGB lighting, and it seems like the Rival 650 is a true gaming mouse that just happens to be wireless.

It's clear that wired mice aren't going away in the near future--too many people want the guaranteed connectivity afforded by the almighty cord for that to happen. With the inclusion of adjustable weights, an esports-ready sensor, RGB lighting and fast charging capabilities, however, the Rival 650 makes a strong case for gamers to reconsider.

The Rival 650 is available in North America for $120.

SteelSeries Rival 710



For those who don't trust wireless connections, however, SteelSeries also announced the Rival 710. The mouse is much like its predecessor, the Rival 700, in that it boasts an OLED display, along with tactile alerts that can notify users of in-game events. SteelSeries merely updated the design with a TrueMove3 sensor and 60-million-click durability. The Rival 710 is also customizable via the SteelSeries Engine software, modular cable system and swappable back plate.

The Rival 710 is available in North America $100.