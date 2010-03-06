Trending

Super NES USB Gamepad Now for PC Gaming

It's a classic controller for your gaming PC.

The Xbox 360 controller has become the defacto standard for PC gamers looking to play with their thumbs. But what if the extra analog triggers and thumbsticks don't please you, making you wish for a controller layout from a more simple time?

Japanese PC accessories maker Buffalo has created a USB gamepad that's completely reminiscent of the Japanese Super Nintendo (known as the Super Famicom) controller, complete with the color-coded buttons.

It's available from Geek Stuff 4 U for ¥2,700, which is around $30.

  • maestintaolius 06 March 2010 03:36
    I really like my logitech rumblepad, but I could see the nostalgia factor for when I'm playing my emulators.
  • accolite 06 March 2010 03:37
    I'm up for 2 of these babies.
  • noodlegts 06 March 2010 03:38
    I just picked up 2 very similar to this (no turbo buttons) for $13 a piece from ebay (new). Downloaded ZSNES and I've been playing MegaMan X, F-Zero,Sunset Riders, SF2 and UMK3 like crazy!

    Watch where you buy from though because there is a very high fluctuation in price and quality. If you have some original SNES controllers you're better off just buying the USB adapters. They're the same price but you get the authentic experience of using a real SNES controller.
  • 06 March 2010 03:48
    Looks legit. The D-pad looks like it would bloody my left thumb after a long play session, just like the SNES pads did in days gone by.
  • ALANMAN 06 March 2010 03:48
    maestintaoliusI really like my logitech rumblepad, but I could see the nostalgia factor for when I'm playing my emulators.
    +1 My exact thoughts!
  • requiemsallure 06 March 2010 03:52
    Interesting, I'd buy it after reading reviews of it in order to QC it.
  • sot010174 06 March 2010 03:54
    Shouldn't it read "the PS2 Controller has become defacto..."?
  • megamanx00 06 March 2010 04:02
    There have been more than a few USB controllers of similar design.
  • hakesterman 06 March 2010 04:14
    Hey Nice Controller, i went to their website and it's kinda bazzare. Everything is in English except the
    Price of the Controller. Why would you do something like that???? Are we dealing with 3rd graders or
    what? Anyway i might have to scoop one up!

  • amabhy 06 March 2010 04:36
    Lawl, for a second I thought it said $2700, then i realized it was yen.
