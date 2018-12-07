Surface Book 2 Owners Encounter BSOD After Windows 10 Cumulative Update

Source: Microsoft

Updated, 12/7/2018, 6:35am PT: Microsoft opted to pull the KB4467682 cumulative update rather than simply blocking it for Surface Book 2 owners. "As a precaution," the company said on its support page, "we have removed this optional update from Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog to protect customers." It plans to make "fixes and improvements" with the upcoming December 2018 security update.

At what point do Microsoft's Windows 10 problems come to an end? Not yet. The most noteworthy problems involved the so-called Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which was pulled and had to be re-released the middle of November because it had so many flaws. (It still hasn't reached people using specific hardware or software.) Now it seems a cumulative update is breaking things for Surface Book 2 owners.

Surface Book 2 owners have taken to various social media platforms to complain about getting the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) after installing the KB4467682 update for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Hot Hardware spotted discussions on Reddit and Microsoft's forums about the problem. The company later confirmed on the KB4467682 support page that Surface Book 2 owners are in fact having issues with the update.

Microsoft said it's now blocking this optional update to Surface Book 2 owners until it can address the underlying problems in the December 2018 security update. The company advised users affected by this problem to check its guide on troubleshooting BSOD errors and uninstall KB4467682. That might not work for everyone, though, because some people said uninstalling the update actually bricked their Surface Book 2.

Problems like this aren't supposed to happen with cumulative updates. These releases are meant to further improve a stable operating system update, like the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, until people are ready to install the next version of Windows 10. But now Surface Book 2 owners who installed this update face the prospect of having an unusable device that most people won't know how to get working again.

With the saga of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Microsoft has burned some of its most loyal customers, and it's sure to get singed in the process. Before people could expect updates that aren't related to October's shame to work fine; now it's hard to trust any of them.