Tech Tom's Relies On: SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset

by
4 Comments

My dog's favorite toy is a three-foot-long rope whose length is punctuated by heavy knots. Working at home means I often have this rope brought over to me, thrown on my lap, or forced into my hands whenever my dog wants to play. This is usually fine--who doesn't like the occasional distraction?--but last week I learned that it can also be dangerous. Yep. My dog managed to break my headphones with his rope.

Here's what happened: The headphones' cord hung slightly over the side of my desk. When my dog brought over his all-too-heavy rope, he accidentally dropped it on the cord, which put too much pressure on it. This messed up the 3.5mm jack, and when I accidentally pulled the headset away from my PC a few days later, the entire thing came apart and left part of itself inside my PC. (I managed to pry out the leftover.)

The problem is that I need headphones. Sometimes there's too much noise for me to work without them, and when I play games like Overwatch that require me to communicate or Prey that use a lot of ambient sound, I need to be able to hear. So I set out to find a new pair of headphones right away, and I ultimately decided to purchase the SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset as an early birthday present to myself.

I'll confess that the Arctis 5 has some features, like programmable RGB lights, that I couldn't really care less about. I also haven't found myself using the "ChatMix Dial" that prioritizes in-game sounds or voice chat all that much, though I suspect that will change as I get more used to the feature. But the basic aspects of the headset, from its sound quality and comfort to its built-in microphone, have all been excellent.

The Arctis 5 features 7.1 surround sound, which means I can easily tell where someone's coming from in-game based solely on audio cues. It also sports what SteelSeries describes as the best microphone in gaming. I'm not willing to make that statement myself, mostly because I haven't used built-in mics before, but I will say that few people I communicate with online have noticed a drop in voice quality compared to the Blue Yeti microphone I was using before.

Most important, though, is the Arctis 5's comfort. I have a big head, and some headphones don't stretch enough to accommodate that big ol' noggin, making it feel like someone's just constantly squeezing on my temples. Other headphones rest more on my ears instead of over them, and that can quickly start to chafe during marathon game sessions. (I mean, um, long days at the office.)

The Arctis 5 doesn't have either problem. I barely notice the headset when it's on, the cups easily cover my ears, and the so-called AirWeave ear cushions don't get too hot even when the temperature in my office rises. Combine the solid audio, clear microphone, and comfortable design, and you get a clear improvement over the budget headphones I used before. Maybe I should let my dog break more of my stuff.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • tacgnol06
    You guys spend $2000+ on gaming rigs just to plug a "gaming headset" into them instead of a quality pair of headphones? A set of ATH-AD500x will sound infinitely better than anything Steelseries makes for less than $100. Throw on a modmic and now it's a headset.
  • ElectrO_90
    This is just blatant Advertising. They write this crap so they can sell fake advertising. It's just how they try and get you to read this slop and fool you into thinking its not an advert when it really is.
  • randomizer
    What headphones did you have before?
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. Vote Now! Community Choice: The Best PC Games
  2. Best Gaming Headsets
  3. Logitech G Announces Esports-Targeted Pro Gaming Headset
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.