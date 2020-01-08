Thermaltake Intros New ToughRAM Up To 4,400MHz; Non-RGB DIMMs Are Stunning

Last year at CES, Thermaltake introduced its new ToughRAM series, and this year it's expanding the portfolio with a welcome new addition: non-RGB variants of the DDR4 modules. The non-RGB modules will come in black and white versions, and the RGB line is also seeing an update in the white specification with newer, faster specs.

As far as those specifications go, the new modules will be available at a wide selection of speeds, ranging from 3,200MHz to 4,400MHz at the high end. For the time being, though, Thermaltake is only building 16 GB kits composed of two 8 GB modules, so you'll have to buy two kits if you want to build a system with 32GB RAM.

Thank You, Thermaltake, for This Non-RGB Slickness

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The non-RGB variants of the modules are essentially identical to the RGB units, minus the flashy lighting. We respect Thermaltake for deciding not to replace the translucent plastic RGB cover with another kind of plastic, but rather with aluminum covers that have been coated to match the color of the rest of the modules.

As far as we're concerned, Thermaltake has done a mighty good job styling these non-RGB units, and that's no small feat for a company that goes overboard on as much RGB it can. These will do great in minimalist or white-themed builds.

For RGB Lovers: Lots of Extra MHz

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

On the RGB front, Thermaltake has decided not to change a successful recipe, so the ToughRAM RGB series isn't seeing many changes over its predecessor. Thermaltake is adding a few new speed options, though. The Black RGB edition kits were already available up to 4,400MHz, so there won't be any changes there. The White RGB edition kits were limited to 3,600MHz upon their launch in November, however, so now they're being updated with new DDR4 -4000, -4266, and -4400 speed options.

Naturally, they also keep support for Amazon Alexa commands -- a hilarious but appreciated inclusion for RGB memory.

Thermaltake ToughRAM Specifications & Availability

As far as the specifications go, all the speeds across the different versions (White or Black, RGB or non-RGB) carry the same timings. All units are available immediately, with the exception of the White RGB variant of the ToughRAM DDR4 modules with the 4000, 4266, and 4400 MHz speeds, which will be available some time in Q1 2020.