Stormtrooper Build Incoming: Thermaltake's RGB ToughRAM Now Available in White

Back in September Thermaltake launched its new ToughRAM RGB series, which are pretty sturdy looking black memory modules with some creamy RGB lighting. Today, vendor is expanding the family, announcing that the DDR4 RAM kits are now available for pre-order in white. Anyone else dreaming up the perfect Stormtrooper-themed PC build?

The ToughRAM RGB Memory White modules come in two 16GB (2x 8GB) kits. One kit runs at DDR4-3200, while the other runs at DDR4-3600. For high-frequency kits above these speeds, you’ll have to stick to the black. The white RAM kits run with CL16 and CL18 CAS latencies, respectively and both require 1.35V to operate.

ToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4 White Specs

ToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4-3200 White ToughRAM RGB Memory DDR4-3600 White Kit Size 16GB (2x 8GB) 16GB (2x 8GB) DRAM Speed 3,200 MHz 3,600 MHz CAS Latency CL16 CL18 Operating Volgage 1.35 V 1.35 V Price $119.99 $139.99

The modules are compatible with Thermaltake’s RGB Plus ecosystem, meaning you can sync up the lighting with heaps of other Thermaltake hardware if you so please.

The RAM kits are available for pre-order on Amazon (DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600) and Thermaltake's website now. Amazon claims they'll be available on November 15.