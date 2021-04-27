This Stainless Steel Gaming Desk Fights Messy Cables With Magnets

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Secretlab today announced that it’s expanding beyond gaming chairs with the Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk, which it designed specifically with PC gamers in mind. Before you ask, yes, that does mean the desk features RGB lighting. But that isn’t the only way Secretlab tried to make the Magnus Metal Desk differ from all the humdrum desks made for non-gamers. A pile of modular, magnetic features help make it stand out by making cables do the opposite.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

As its name implies, the Magnus Metal Desk is made from stainless steel, which is “finished with a textured obsidian powder coat,” according to Secretlab’s announcement. The primary exceptions are the aluminum corner blocks and, presumably, rubber stoppers that prevent the desk from destroying the floor. That all-metal construction isn’t just for show; it’s critical to the Magnus Metal Desk’s magnet-based appeal.

Magnetic Cable Management

The most important aspects of the Magnus Metal Desk (aside from its flat plane and the four legs that support it) are its cable management features. Secretlab said it created a “specially fabricated cable management tray, hidden by an easy-access rear hinged cover,” to give people a way to keep their desks clear of all the eyesores upon which gaming setups rely.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

That cable management tray is complemented by a “proprietary ecosystem of modular, magnetic accessories.” Right now that ecosystem features magnetic cable anchors, a magnetic cable sheath and cable fastening straps meant to be used in the cable management tray (surprise!), as well as a dedicated hanger that’s supposed to be attached to the front of the desk for displaying your best gaming headset .

More Magnet Mania

The company’s obsession with magnets didn’t stop there. Of course, Secretlab made a magnetic strip of RGB LEDs designed specifically for the Magnus Metal Desk. The company said these MAGRGB Diffused RGB LED Strips feature 90 LEDs per meter that can shine with seven different colors and four pre-built lighting effects at variable brightness levels, with the help of a bundled remote control.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

It also designed a magnetic desk mat, sold separately, that covers the entirety of the Magnus Metal Desk’s surface with a “plush and durable leatherette” that’s complemented by “metal sleeves.” Some of those mats will look familiar too because they’re made in collaboration with eSports organizations like Cloud9 and Team Liquid.

Secretlab said that it has “many more add-ons on the way” but didn’t specify when those add-ons will arrive. It doesn’t even seem like the headphone hanger’s been finalized; the image provided to the press is merely a render. We probably won’t know how large the Magnus Metal Desk ecosystem will be for a while after release.

On a non-magnetic topic: Secretlab said it designed the Magnus Metal Desk in tandem with its Secretlab Omega and Secretlab Titan gaming chairs. For example, the armrests line up with the edge of the desk by default, with support for angles between 90-100 degrees. This is supposed to make the desk more ergonomic than its competition; although, this seems like a bit of a stretch. We won’t know for sure unless we try the Magnus Metal Desk for ourselves.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Secretlab is launching the Magnus Metal Desk with a 59-inch-long top, and a smaller ,47-inch-long version is “coming soon.” Both versions are 27.5 inches wide, stand 29 inches tall by default and can be manually set to about 0.8 inches higher than that. All of the legs are individually adjustable, too, which is supposed to provide greater stability on uneven flooring.

Both desk sizes can hold up to 220.5 pounds, according to Secretlab, and 55.1 pounds on the rear cover, where all the cable management happens. The company will cover both desk models with a 5-year limited warranty.

Here’s the rub: Secretlab didn’t say when exactly it plans to release the 47-inch Magnus Metal Desk or its price. The larger, 59-inch version is available now though for $449. But $449 doesn't net you the whole setup. Once you add the Magnus Cable Management Bundle, which includes the magnetic cable anchors, magnetic cable sheaths and cable fastening straps for $44 (parts of the bundle are also sold separately), and the $59 RGB strip for the 59-inch desk, you're looking at a $552 bill.