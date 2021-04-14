SecretLab Titan SoftWeave Gaming Chair Review: a Minimalist Dream

The Secretlab Titan is a minimalist chair with many customizable adjustments. Unlike many gaming chairs, there’s no lumbar pillow. But it’s still a good throne for taller people.

Besides comfort, a gaming chair’s overall look has a big impact on whether or not it’s a good fit for your gaming den. If you’re streaming or web chatting, your chair, (especially larger gaming chairs), will make an appearance. And some people just don’t want to add an ugly piece of furniture to their home.

The Secretlab Titan in its SoftWeave Fabric iteration ($429) strikes a good look for gamers tired of the bright colors and stark lines of racing style chairs. Instead, it opts for a cleaner look fitting for minimalists. Yet, as a larger version of the Secretlab Omega targeting a bigger and taller audience, it still offers the features you want in a gaming throne, like adjustable armrests, a tall backrest and a multi-tilt mechanism.

Secretlab Titan Specs

Upholstery Fabric (tested), faux leather, or leather Total Height (with base) 51.7 - 55.4 inches Seat Height 18.7-22.4 inches Backrest Height 33 inches Backrest Width (Should Level) 21.7 inches Seating Area Width (total) 20.5 inches Seating Area Depth 19.7 inches Armrest Width 3.9 inches Armrest Height 26-33 inches Maximum Weight Supported 290 pounds Weight 77 pounds Warranty 3 or 5 years

Design of SecretLab Titan

The Secretlab Titan can come with three different types of upholstery: faux leather (starts at $399), leather (starts at $799) or fabric (starts at $429). Our review unit came in the fabric upholstery, which Secretlab dubbed Softweave Fabric (for a look at the Prime 2.0 PU leather option, see our Secretlab Omega review). Once you go SoftWeave, you get your choice of color: a black color scheme, Charcoal Blue (black with bright blue details) or Cookies & Cream, which is what I tested or, for $20 extra, a D.Va from Overwatch-themed one.

Secretlab’s Cookies & Cream colorway makes for a mostly grey chair. Black runs along the side, from the backrest to the seat. The material is a nice change in pace compared to the many leather and faux leather gaming chairs out there. It also adds to its overall sleek, expensive vibe.

The neck pillow, armrests and the base of the chair are all black, as is the Secretlab logo machine-embroidered into the top of the chair. The stitchwork of the Secretlab name and logo, the giant T on the backrest, and “Titan” on the back of the chair and seat all add to the high-class feel of the chair.

Secretlab’s SoftWeave Fabric is a signature blend, including the company's own yarn. The yarn produces a fluffy texture that’s cozy to sit in. SoftWeave is a breathable material, which helped cut down on sweating and sticking to the chair during long gaming sessions.

This patented fabric is supposed to be easy to clean but, because it’s weaved together, I found that dirt and crumbs can get caught in the material, even after damping a paper towel to clean it.

After spilling things on my chair I can confirm that the SoftWeave fabric doesn’t hold onto crumbs. The good news is the fabric feels durable enough not to tear accidentally from jewelry or pets claws.

The chair’s frame is made from steel, and that’s all topped with Secretlab’s proprietary Cold-Cure Foam Mix, making for a firm chair that evokes straight posture (more on that in the next section).

Unlike the Secretlab Omega, the Titan doesn’t come with an additional lumbar pillow.

Pillow fans need not fret too much though. Secretlab does include a neck pillow with the Titan. It’s memory foam (different and softer than the chair’s Cold-Cure Foam Mix) covered in a velvet-like material with Secretlab’s name and logo stitched in. The pillow’s super-soft material brings a luxurious touch to the chair.

Sitting in the chair’s aluminum alloy base are five XL caster wheels coated with PU faux leather. They move silently across my hardwood floors and don’t get caught on my low shag carpet either.

Comfort and Adjustments on SecretLab Titan

Secretlab recommends the Titan for gamers 5’9” - 6'7" and 290 pounds. At 5’8”, I’m just under Secretlab’s recommended height and not tall enough to sit comfortably with the chair raised 3.7 inches to its maximum height. At this setting, my feet don’t touch the ground. In this regard, I may have been better off with Secretlab’s Omega chair, which is considered a smaller size and appropriate for people up to 5’11” and 240 pounds.

Overall, this is a firm chair that can encourage you to sit up straight, thanks to its hard steel frame covered in Secretlab’s dense Cold-Cure Foam Mix. This differs from other types of memory foam in that each piece is crafted using one piece of foam and aluminum molds, rather than multiple layers of foam. The foam mix also uses air pockets to absorb pressure. It’s not the hardest chair; instead it provides some give. But your spine will still be encouraged to get straight by the Titan’s more rigid feel.

One of our favorite parts of Secreltab’s Omega chair is the generous inclusion of two ultra-luxurious pillows. But the Titan foregoes the large lumbar pillow in favor of a knob that changes the firmness of the backrest’s lumbar area. This tactic is less common, but we’ve seen it before, including on the Noblechairs Hero.

Turning the knob on the side of the backrest to the right makes the backrest protrude for more lumbar support. Turn the knob left to lessen support, and the backrest will recede. While an extra pillow would’ve been nice, (especially considering the quality of Secretlab’s lumbar pillow), my body didn’t miss it. The Titan’s lumbar adjustments proved sufficient. I liked it best at the middle setting, where I felt my shoulders were ultimately lifted and my posture improved.

The downside is the knob for adjusting lumbar support isn’t easily accessible because it’s on the side of the chair.

This is the first chair that’s made me comfortable using the recline feature. It has the light weight of a smaller office chair, making the 180-degree recline less daunting, while still offering the full comfort and security of a gaming chair. The lever to recline is conveniently on the right side under the armrest.

The full recline is accompanied by a multi-tilt mechanism that makes the chair tilt based on how you’re sitting for added support. Knowing I can adjust the tension of the tilting mechanism is comforting. If there’s too much tilt, I can just tighten the knob. Or if I like the ability to rock slightly without feeling stuck in place, I can loosen the tension. The benefit of the tilt mechanism is most noticeable when I do a full recline. The chair seemingly adjusts to my body weight shifting in the chair.

The Titan is a large chair with a fitting seat that doesn’t sink in when you plop down. The seat is 19.7 inches from front to back and 20.5 inches across. For comparison, the AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair, which I found to be in need of more seat, is 16.9 inches deep and 14.2 inches across (point of contact only). The Titan’s seat allows me to sit freely without my thighs spilling over the side or being cradled into the chair, like I experienced with the Jungle chair.

There are wider seats to be had though. The Anda Seat Spider-Man, for example, has a seat that’s 20.5 inches deep and has a point of contact that’s 22.4 inches wide, leaving me with more than enough room.

Secretlab crafted the included neck pillow with its own memory foam, plus a layer of cooling gel to dissipate heat. The pillow feels very dense, and when I squeeze it, it does take a while for it to return to its original form. Meanwhile, the cooling gel accompanied by the velvet-like pillow case is a good combination resulting in pillow that’s malleable, stays cool and aids my neck when I’m trying to exhibit good posture.

However, those of you with naturally curly and coily hair may be weary of the pillow’s velvet-like material. Velvet is said to dry out curly hair, and although Secretlab hasn’t confirmed that the pillow uses true velvet, the material is very similar and, therefore, may also be drying.

For even more customization, the Titan’s armrests adjust in four directions for max comfort. A button on the inside of the armrests pivot them in, out, forward and back. The second button on the inside toward the back moves the armrests right and left. The button on the outside of the armrest adjusts the height. Made from metal covered in PU faux leather, the armrests provide a soft, no-slip, strain-free sitting experience.

Assembly of SecretLab Titan

This is a Titan of a chair, but assembling it was a much smaller task. Secretlab provides all the tools needed to put this chair together, namely a Philips head screwdriver, an allen wrench and, of course, nuts and bolts. Included directions were easy to follow as they came via a giant notecard with a QR code for those who’d like to watch an assembly. It took me a little under 30 minutes to build the Titan.

Connecting the backrest to the seat is easier than I’ve experienced with other gaming chairs because there’s a metal frame. Instead of screwing the bolts into the fabric and potentially having a hard time finding the holes inside the chair, the metal bar is on the outside, making it easy to guide the bolts in and secure the chair. And the side panels are magnetic and cover up the metal frame.

The base isn’t as heavy as that of the Anda Seat Spider-Man gaming chair, so attaching the wheels was simple.The levers were already attached to the seat too. All I had to do was slide on the handles.

Bottom Line

The Secretlab Titan has a minimalist feel, from its assembly to its final look. The Titan is not a flashy gaming chair. It’s a subtle, yet pricey-looking design that can fit in any setting, from the office to the gaming space. It’s also available in NAPA and PU leather.

Comfort is king, and the Titan doesn’t disappoint there either. Its firm foam design ensures that my body doesn’t sink. The levers are also conveniently placed, making adjustments to the recline, tilt and height intuitive. And it’s hard not to love the ability to even adjust the armrests, including when I’m laying in a full recline with the Titan. And like a true Titan, the chair is firm and secure in its movements.

If you want a chair with a lot of available adjustments that feel firm and reliable and a look that’s a bit more elevated and matches its price tag, the Secretlab Titan is a good choice.