AndaSeat Jungle Gaming Chair Review: Needs More Seat

The AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair is well-made and sturdy, yet easy to move around. But it’s not made for all body types.

The AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair ( $299.99 MSRP) isn’t just a gaming chair. The reclining and rocking abilities make it the perfect chair to watch movies in with your Discord community, Amazon watch parties or just hanging out all day.

Well-implemented foam makes for a sturdy design that your posture will appreciate. But a narrow seat means you really have to question if this is the right chair for your body type.

AndaSeat Jungle Specs

Upholstery PVC leather Total Height (with base) 49.8-53.7 inches Seat Height 17.3-21.3 inches Backrest Height 32.5 inches Backrest Width (Should Level) 22.6 inches Seating Area Width (total) 20.3 inches Seating Area Width (Point of Contact) 14.2 inches Seating Area Depth 16.9 inches Armrest Width 27.4 inches Armrest Height 23.8-30.5 inches Recommended Maximum Weight 265 pounds Weight 50.7 pounds Warranty 2 years

Design of the AndaSeat Jungle

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The AndaSeat Jungle chair is very well-built. Its steel frame is covered by memory foam and topped off with PVC leather, also known as vinyl. Vinyl isn’t real leather, but it is used in luxury cars and feels just as comfortable. The use of this faux leather over real leather also makes the Jungle feel a little more breathable, while being easier to clean. It also proved scratch resistant, which is good for general wear and tear and in case your furry friends like to jump on your or your seat.

The Jungle comes with AndaSeat-branded lumbar and neck pillows, but overall, the chair’s design is quite basic, especially compared to more ornate gaming chairs, like the Secretlab League of Legends K/DA Edition . The Jungle comes in two color schemes: all black or black with red stripes. Our review unit was all-black, from the stitching and straps to the wheels, levers, armrests and 5-star aluminum alloy base.

But don’t think that the chair looks like a regular office chair. In terms of its shape, the Jungle falls in the line with the racer chair trends that’s very common among today’s gaming chairs. Still, the Jungle, especially the all-black version, is able to blend into an office environment better than many gaming thrones.

Comfort and Adjustments on AndaSeat Jungle

AndaSeat says the Jungle can support gamers up to 6’5” and 265 pounds. However, the recommended height and weight are 5’0” - 6’0” and less than 211 pounds.

AndaSeat crafts the Jungle’s back and seat out of 2.5 inches of “high-density foam” topped with a 1.5-inch layer of memory foam. Both the seat and back are very firm. When you sit in the seat, you’ll sit sturdily instead of sinking into the memory foam.

The edges of the seat are a bit higher than the sides of other chairs. They act as bumpers, like in a bowling alley, which makes you feel like the chair is cradling you. The seat’s point of contact is 14.2 inches across, so be sure that’s a wide enough area for you to sit naturally because the seat’s sides won’t be forgiving,

This is similar to the Secretlab Omega 2020’s seating area (14 inches), but the Cooler Master Caliber R2 (15 inches) and X-Chair X3 ATR Mgmt (22 inches) both offer more space here. As long as you can fit in the seat comfortably, the sides of the chair won't be a nuisance. But although I fall within AndaSeat’s recommended weight and height requirements, I couldn’t fit my thighs comfortably. I was barely able to last a week in the chair, even though I really wanted to because of its design.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is a rocking feature controlled by a knob underneath the chair. By loosening the knob you can rock in your AndaSeat back and forth, which isn't something you'll find in every gaming chair.

You also get a lever on the right side of the chair for reclining the backrest from 90 degrees to 160 degrees. That’s not completely horizontal; some chairs allow you to lay back 180 degrees. The good news is that I never felt like the chair was going to tip over in this position.

Changing the height of the chair requires you to use the lever located underneath the right side of the chair. The base, meanwhile, is made from iron, but this chair was extremely quiet when I rolled it across my hardwood floors and extremely easy to roll and swivel. The wheels have noise-canceling technology. They are covered with polyurethane rubber, which silences movements and lends to the smoothness and stability of the chair on any surface. It takes minimal effort to roll or swivel the Jungle.

Where it stands apart from others is in its adjustable armrests. You can adjust the armrests using levers underneath to accommodate your arm height. The rests are not covered in memory foam, but I found that they still relieved wrist pressure and helped keep my arms straight, allowing me to game for longer. And while they are hard, they’re not too hard to rest your elbows on long term.

AndaSeat includes “high-density foam” neck and lumbar pillows. They both hug and support your body, helping to improve your posture. It’s hard to slouch while using the neck pillow and lumbar support.

The lumbar support pillow is strapped in place and difficult to adjust, which is great because once it’s at the height and position you need, there’s no need to move it. In order to adjust the lumbar pillow, you have to go behind the chair and physically move the straps up and down. If you find yourself needing more room in your chair, you can remove the lumbar pillow. The chair contours itself to your body, without the pillow. But the lumbar pillow does the same and feels like a part of the chair.

Assembly

I did need some muscle to help me assemble the Jungle chair because the parts are a bit heavy. It is fairly easy to assemble though, taking me just a little over 20 minutes. AndaSeat gives you two Allen wrenches, a 3.5mm and a 5mm for setup.

It was nice to have a hand assembling this chair because attaching the base to the chair is tedious as is screwing in the bolts to the side of the chairback. Additionally, it's difficult to hold the chair to get in the first set of screws attaching the back rest. However, once I got the first set in, it was easy to do the next two because the chair’s back stayed cradled with the seat.

The base isn’t hard to assemble, and neither are the lever mechanisms. The wheels snap on the base, just like the hydraulic nitrogen pistons, which control the height of the chair.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are some great qualities about the AndaSeat Jungle that’d make it a good addition to a gaming den. Its design is versatile but not boring. Its firm build is great for posture and it’s easy to assemble.

But I can’t fit in it. My thighs literally cannot fit into this chair with its seat’s raised sides. AndaSeat says the Jungle is most ideal for people weighing 210 pounds or less and 5’0”-6’0”, but its 14-inch seat width isn’t very accommodating, even for those within that range. If you need more space to spread out, the X-Chair X3 ATR Mgmt’s seat is 8 inches wider than the Jungle’s. The Jungle is a great design, but I’d like an XL version.