In fact, there may be much more in this docking station that you would normally expect.

The Sunix Pili integrates a 3.5-inch HDD enclosure, it includes a slim Blu-ray writer, four USB 3.0 ports, a multi-card reader with support for SD, MMC, MS, an xD media, and stereo audio playback using the SPDIF digital audio interface. And yes, there are dual Thunderbolt ports with daisy-chaining capability as well.

Sunix said that the Pili will be available in Q4, but did not release pricing information.