Intel's Tiger Lake-H Family Leaks: Five 8-Core and 6-Core Models

Two Twitter leakers — @9550pro and @OneRaichu — have published a slide that purportedly covers the specifications for Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake-H family of processors for notebooks (which was then re-published by VideoCardz). The lineup seems to be rather small as it contains three eight-core models and two six-core SKUs, and the frequency range of the new CPUs is rather moderate.

As expected, the Core i9-11980HK will be the flagship processor in the family with an unlocked multiplier. The CPU features eight cores clocked at 2.60 GHz by default (at a 45W TDP), but that frequency can be increased to 3.30 GHz when the TDP is configured at 65 W. The chip is equipped with a massive 24 MB LLC and an Intel UHD Graphics based on the Xe architecture, and a dual-channel DDR4 memory controller that is certified to work with DDR4-3200 modules. Apart from a 65 W configurable TDP, the Core i9-11980HK also features Intel's Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology (ITBM3.0) that can increase clocks of up to two cores to 5.0 GHz. Meanwhile, its maximum eight-core turbo frequency is 4.50 GHz.

(Image credit: VideoCardz, @9550pro, @OneRaichu)

The Core i9-11900H sits slightly below the Core i9-11980HK. This part has a base clock of 2.50 GHz (at 45W), a 4.40 GHz eight-core turbo, and a 4.90 GHz ITBM 3.0 frequency. The CPU is also equipped with a large 24 MB cache and an integrated UHD Graphics core.



The Core i7-11800H is the third eight-core model. This chip has a default clock of 2.40 GHz (at 45W) and an eight-core turbo of 4.20 GHz, but doesn't support Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.

The remaining CPUs in the Tiger Lake-H family — the Core i5-11260H and the Core i5-11400H — feature six cores clocked at 2.60 GHz – 2.70 GHz by default that can boost to 4.0 GHz – 4.10 GHz when possible. The six-core chips are also certified to work with DDR4-2933 memory.

At this point, we cannot confirm whether the slide is legitimate and up to date. Frequencies of the Core i5-11400H, Core i7-11800H, and Core i9-11900H processors at 35W corroborate with the information published earlier, so the slide is likely legitimate. Meanwhile, Intel will not confirm any details about its Tiger Lake-H CPUs before their official launch in the second quarter.