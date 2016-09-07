Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway: 'XCOM 2'

Hey everyone! We've got another great Steam giveaway for you!
XCOM 2 is the sequel to the award-winning strategy game, XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Twenty years have passed since humanity lost the war against the alien invaders, and a new world order now exists on Earth. After years of lurking in the shadows, XCOM forces must rise and eliminate the alien occupation.
And now, for the discussion prompt:
Will AMD's next-gen Zen core microarchitecture live up to the hype?
The Steam Giveaway will run until 12pm EDT on Friday, September 9.
Good luck and happy gaming!
Now, separate from the hype, focusing more on what consumers want, will AMD become competitive again (especially in the enthusiast market)? Take a look at some of the i7-6X00K reviews. They aren't glowing. Intel's in a transition period since its tick-tock pattern has finally faltered and the mobile industry straight up ignored them, so I'd say the opportunity is there for AMD to jump back into the mix.
Maybe our hopes are too high, to have a good competition on CPU market, like is on video cards, where we see some nice/exciting releases every year, and we see prices changes, better performances, improved thermal solutions ...
Zen's impact on the processor market is a better question. Will it blow Intel out of the water? Little to no chance. Will it be competitive enough to get Intel more aggressive and be competitive in its own right? I hope so, but the information we have at this time doesn't point one way or the other. The Hype is of no help for answering that question.