Toshiba Portege Ultrabook Survives Dog Drool Test

A lot of laptop manufacturers these days are taking steps to protect their products against accidental spills or knocks. But how do companies test these laptops before putting them on the market? Well, if Toshiba is anything to go by, it involves a bit of help from man's best friend.

In an effort to show the effectiveness of its spill-resistant keyboard on its Portege notebook, Toshiba decided to conduct a field test with a big, friendly dog named Gusto. Gusto doesn't seem like the slobbering type at first, but that all changes when Toshiba breaks out the bacon. Toshiba's Portege is only advertised as spill-resistant against up to 50 ml of water but easily passes the Gusto slobber test.

Of course, you can't rely on a spill-resistant keyboard to save your bacon (teehee) if you knock a big glass of water over your computer. If you're very clumsy, you might be better off investing in a keyboard cover and keeping liquids well away from your laptop. You should also keep other people with liquids away from your laptop. At CES we learned that beer bottles, elbows and laptops do not mix.

Check out the video for yourself below:

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart.