Compal Infinite Laptop built around screen that extends from 14- to 18-inches, horizontally

News
By
published

Design also shows configurable laptop lid LED alerts.

The Compal Infinite Laptop concept
(Image credit: Compal, iF Design Awards)

Laptop manufacturer Compal Electronics has won an iF Design Award 2025 for a previously unseen design with an extending screen (h/t Liliputing). Unlike the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus we saw in December, and the ThinkBook Codename Flip we saw at MWC earlier in the week, the Compal Infinite Laptop's screen extends horizontally, expanding from a 14- to an 18-inch diagonal.

Purchasing a laptop involves some hard decisions and compromises. However, specs that were once set in stone post-purchase are now easier to sidestep than ever. For example, portable monitors are more common and cheaper than ever, so you can have more screen space in your laptop backpack when you need it. Similarly, if you decide on a thin and light with integrated graphics, there are lots of portable eGPU docks around in 2025.

Image 1 of 4
The Compal Infinite Laptop concept
(Image credit: Compal, iF Design Awards)

Using the latest rollable OLED screen technology to give laptop buyers a way to summon more working screen space at their will, is even better than having to pack a second screen, though. Lenovo teased laptops with vertically extending and flipping screens for months before showing off the aforementioned ThinkBook Codename Flip. Now ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) Compal has shown there's another way to use the same technology. What do you prefer? Don't say a diagonally extending screen.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Codename Flip screen can be as compact as 12.8-inches at minimum, and up to 18.1-inches when fully unfurled. Its ThinkBook Plus could extend from a 14- to a 16.7-inch diagonal, according to our last report. The iF Design Award pages say that Compal's Infinite Laptop is 14-inches in diagonal, but it can extend to 18-inches.

Sadly, there aren't a lot of tech details shared by the award pages. In the description, it is claimed the Compal Infinite Laptop balances portability and productivity thanks to its screen expansion capabilities, which sounds fair enough, if your workflow can make good use of very wide aspect ratio screens.

Laptop lid LED alerts

We can see in Compal's images that the screen expands both left and right, keeping the machine nicely balanced when fully extended. Compal boasts that the extension mechanism is 'seamless' and ensures both screen quality and durability, which is good. Last but not least, we can see the laptop lid has two arrays of LEDs, which appear to be configurable to show custom alerts like emails arriving.

We've reported on fascinating Compal concepts emerging previously but, sadly, these things sometimes never get commercialized. This innovation seems genuinely useful, though. If it doesn't add too much weight to a laptop, it would be great if the concept technology was picked up by one of the brands that uses Compal as a manufacturer.

See more Laptops News
TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

More about laptops
The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N with swappable battery on a blue background

'Self-replaceable batteries' return with the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N business laptop
Asus Laptop

Core i9, RTX 4060, 64GB gaming laptop drops to all-time low price of $2,249
AMD Ryzen CPU

AMD's Zen 6-based desktop processors may feature up to 24 cores
See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    What do you prefer?

    Neither. OLED panels don't belong on a display that will show static image elements for perhaps hours on end.
    Reply
Most Popular
AMD Ryzen CPU
AMD's Zen 6-based desktop processors may feature up to 24 cores
Ryzen 9000 CPU
AMD's 16-core 9950X3D chip allegedly lands 14% faster than last-gen in PassMark
The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N with swappable battery on a blue background
'Self-replaceable batteries' return with the Dynabook Portégé Z40L-N business laptop
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition
Nvidia RTX 50 owners get another Hotfix, with 572.75 addressing crashes and clock speeds
Thermal images show RTX 5090 power connections
Nvidia RTX 5090's 16-pin power connector hits 150C in reviewer's thermal camera shots
Seagate Exos X20 20TB hard drive
Seagate hard drive controversy persists as scammers discover methods to alter reliability metrics
Amazon Best Sellers
AMD's RX 9070 is on track to become the best-selling GPU on Amazon — RDNA 4 already ranks as the top bestseller in Amazon Germany and UK
Nvidia
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU spotted with 24,064 CUDA cores, 96GB GDDR7, and 600W — 11% more cores than RTX 5090
Micron
Russia sees tech boom amid sanctions — microelectronics industry sees massive hiring surge and increased salaries
Astera Labs testbench holding Micron&#039;s PCIe 6.0 SSDs.
Micron shows off world's fastest PCIe 6.0 SSD, hitting 27 GB/s speeds — Astera Labs PCIe 6.0 switch enables impressive sequential reads