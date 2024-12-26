New details and images of Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable have leaked. Legendary electronics leaker Evan Blass shared the above image on Christmas Day, as well as a smattering of details and specifications. Of course, the main attraction is the rollable screen, which motors from a pedestrian 14-inch to an expansive 16.7-inch diagonal.

According to Blass, the photos and details he shared are of a device that will be launched at CES 2025, which kicks off in under two weeks. Blass also notes that the upcoming ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is a consumer-ready version of a concept device showing off rollable screen tech at MWC 2023. Of course, the core tech of the laptop will have moved on several generations since then. Moreover, we are sure Lenovo will have worked hard to make the rollable screen less fragile than it looks, so it is ready for the moderately rough handling of a general factotum.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Lenovo) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Lenovo)

Lenovo's rollable screen technology expands the usable display area from one of the smallest commonly available display sizes to one of the largest. However, the result is what most would describe as a portrait display. Whether that fits into your workflow, depends, but it is probably worth some thought about how the extra space will benefit your day-to-day laptop tasks.

Since his first Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable pictorial a few days ago, Blass has some interesting, but not surprising new details. Still focused on the display, the leaker says that it expands and contracts via a keyboard hotkey or gesture.

Inside the new ThinkBook Plus is an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, it is claimed. Sadly, we don't have any specific generation / model detailed. There will also be 32GB of RAM in this "Copilot+ PC with dedicated NPU," comments the fabled leakster.

Lenovo has something of a history of adopting rather cutting-edge tech with its ThinkBook Plus line. For example, it debuted the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Windows/Android 2-in-1 hybrid earlier this year, and previous iterations had extra screens on the top lid (e-ink) and installed beside the keyboard deck.

Stay tuned for our CES 2025 coverage, with close-up hands-on time with devices like this ThinkBook.