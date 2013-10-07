TRENDnet Travel Router Shares Internet On The Go

Although there are software solutions on the market that can extend a laptop or desktop's Internet connection to other devices, many users may not want software lurking in the background. Enter TRENDnet's N150 Wireless Travel Warrior, designed for customers with multiple devices who spend more time in hotels than their own bedroom.

The new Travel Warrior features one 10/100 Ethernet port, one USB port for sharing stored files on an external drive or USB stick across all connected devices, and a USB port for charging devices like tablets and smartphones. There's also a physical button for switching the device through three modes: Router, Repeater and WISP. The device even comes with three replaceable electrical plugs for America, Europe and the UK.

When the Travel Warrior is set to Router Mode, the user connects the device to a local wired Internet connection such as the Ethernet cable made available in hotel rooms. The device then broadcasts the signal wirelessly so that multiple devices can jump on the Internet simultaneously without having to pay the ridiculous $15 per room/day/device hotel fee. To share a hotel's wireless connection, simply switch the device to WISP and use the login credentials provided by the hotel or other establishment.

The new device provides a single Wireless N connection up to 150 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Additional standard features include secured one-touch connection via the Wi-Fi Protected Setup button, support for the latest wireless encryption standards, IPv6 support, and embedded GREENnet technology that supposedly reduces power consumption by up to 50 percent.

"The TEW-714TRU is designed to meet the needs of the road warrior," said Sonny Su, technology director TRENDnet. "It plugs into outlets on every continent and offers handy USB share and charging ports."

The device will cost $59.99 later this month through online and retail partners, so stay tuned for an actual ship date.