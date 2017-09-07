'Bastard's Wound' Expansion For 'Tyranny' Available Now (Updated)

Update, 9/7/2017, 10:30am PT: Valve updated the price of its Tyranny bundle to include a 44% discount. We've made the changes to the story below.



Last November, Obsidian Entertainment released a new isometric role-playing game called Tyranny. For the past ten months, fans roamed through the region of Tiers in search of new adventures. Now, a new expansion called "Bastard’s Wound" is available, and it adds another location full of content.

As a Fatebinder, your job is to enforce the laws set by the evil Kyros, who rules the land. In the expansion, you travel to a new region called Bastard’s Wound, which is home to refugees who escaped the terrible war that brought Kyros to power. Just like in the main game, you can choose to be a merciful Fatebinder or a harsh enforcer towards the refugees. Your actions will change the attitudes of the people you encounter and, more importantly, the overall ending.

In addition to the new region, "Bastard’s Wound" also includes new challenges, random events, and artifacts for you to discover. You’ll also encounter new quests for three of your companions—Verse, Barik, and Lantry—which will let you earn their loyalty. However, you can also make matters worse with these quests, as your actions can make them hostile towards you.

Even if you don’t get the expansion, there’s still some new content coming by way of a free update, which includes voiceover lines during combat and in conversations. In addition, the ending was also altered so that more dialog options are available (SPOILER ALERT) for those who choose to side with Kyros. Additional cinematic scenes and game slides were also added to account for new endings based on your actions throughout the journey. The update also included multiple fixes as well, which you can read in full on the game’s Steam page.

The expansion is available as a standalone purchase for $15, but you can get it along with the base game on Paradox’s website for a little over $34. On Steam, the bundle is slightly cheaper at $33.73.