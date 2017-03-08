'Unearthing Mars' Now Available On PSVR

Winking Entertainment’s PSVR exclusive Unearthing Mars hit the North American and European markets. Now you can explore the red planet from the comfort of your living room.

Unearthing Mars takes you through 10 interactive stages that simulate various portions of a Mars mission. You get to pilot spacecraft, which you must land safely on the Martian surface. Once you land safely, you can explore the red planet on foot or from inside a rover.

Winking Entertainment said that Unearthing Mars includes approximately two hours of story-driven gameplay, which progresses from basic interactions to puzzle solving. The developer said that the second half of the game even includes a battle with alien beings.

Unearthing Mars is available on the North American PSN store for $14.99 ($13.49 for several more hours). The game is also available in European markets and includes English, German, and French subtitles and voiceovers.