PC Classic Console With '80s, '90s Games Starts Crowdfunding Soon

In 2016, Nintendo expanded its approach to selling nostalgia beyond re-releasing classic titles by releasing the NES Classic, which was followed by the SNES Classic in 2017. On top of this, Sony is debuting its PlayStation Classic in December. Now, the folks at Unit-e are joining the trend by developing "an adorable DOS game console for your TV" in the form of the PC Classic.
It's pretty much what you'd expect--a modem-sized computer with a "chain-smoker beige" case that will come with PC games from the '80s and '90s pre-installed. Unit-e plans to crowdfund the device in late November or early December and, if it raises enough money, to ship it in late spring or early summer 2019 for an aimed target price of $99. It hasn't said whether or not the device will be made available internationally.
Of course, Unit-e knows enthusiasts could assemble something like the PC Classic themselves. The company says in its FAQ:
"Can’t I just buy a Raspberry Pi, an enclosure, gamepad, keyboard and mouse, 3D print a faceplate, install Armbian, buy 30+ games, build the source for ARM or install/configure in DOSBox for each and every game, create a menu system with game art and tell everyone about it at parties?
No."
Unit-e said it plans to release the PC Classic with another modern case option, to make sure the games support controller, keyboard and mouse input wherever possible and to potentially ship a miniature keyboard and mouse with each unit.
Unit-e hasn't yet finalized the list of games that will be included with the PC Classic. It has said that the device will feature at least 30 games "that defined the PC gaming experience of the '80s and '90s" though, with plans to sell additional games separately from the miniature console.
