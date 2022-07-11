Intel-Based Raspberry Pi Alternative UP 4000 Available For Pre Order

The Raspberry Pi is rather hard to get a hold of right now (we have a few tips on where to buy a Raspberry Pi if you have your heart set on one) but you can still find alternatives on the market for example the Khadas VIM 4.

The latest board in the line up of UP products, is the UP 4000 board. The UP 4000 offers greater options than the previous UP boards with more memory, more IO support, and 12V power input. The processor choices are firmly based on Intel, rather than Arm. The choice of processors ranges from an Intel Atom x7-E3950 which can reach up to 2.0 GHz, the Intel Celeron N3350 reaching as high as 2.4 GHz, Apollo Lake Intel Pentium N4200 which caps out at 2.5 GHz.

UP 4000 CPU Options

There are six varieties of the UP 4000 available to purchase. As of writing, preorders are currently being accepted with a 10% discount offered until July 15th. The UP 4000 boards are planned to be shipped in August of 2022.

CPU RAM Storage Pre-Order Price Regular Price Intel Celeron N3350 2GB 16GB eMMC $116.10 $129 2GB 32GB eMMC $125.10 $139 4GB 32GB eMMC $152.10 $169 Intel Pentium N4200 4GB 32GB eMMC $197.10 $219 8GB 64GB eMMC $233.10 $259 Intel Atom E3900 4GB 64GB eMMC $188.10 $209

UP 4000 General Specifications

The UP 4000 board has a small form factor of 3.37 x 2.22 inch (85.6 x 56.5mm) and uses the same pin definition as a Raspberry Pi, but this does not guarantee compatibility with HATs. The UP 4000 has onboard TPM 2.0 which adds an extra layer of hardware-based security necessary for Windows 11. The team are also planning to launch a carrier board for the UP 4000 in late 2022. The carrier board brings M.2 slots for AI, 5G and Wi-Fi expansion.

Size 3.37in x 2.22in (85.6mm x 56.5mm) Video Output HDMI 1.4b, DP 1.2 via USB Type-C Audio Support 6-pin wafer (mic-in / line out) Network Ethernet (GbE - Realtek RTL8111G-CG), WiFi (optional M.2 2230) USB 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 USB 2.0 via 10-pin wafer Power 12V DC / 5A GPIO 40-pin

