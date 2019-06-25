Where to Buy the Raspberry Pi 4
Raspberry Pi 4 Credit: Tom's Hardware
The Raspberry Pi 4 B is finally here, and is available at several retailers in the U.S. and U.K. The PC, with a 1.5GHZ quad-core processor and up to 4GB of RAM is likely to be a hit with hobbyists. If you are looking to snag the newest slice of Raspberry Pi technology, check out the links below.
Where to get a Raspberry Pi 4 in the U.S.
- Canakit.com has the Raspberry Pi 4 B in stock in multiple configurations.
- Thepihut.com currently has the Raspberry Pi 4 B in stock, with slightly longer shipping times
- Chicagodist.com has the Pi 4 for preorder, with shipping on July 5th.
- Newark.com also lists the Pi 4 for sale, but there is no current timetable for availability.
- Microcenter has the Pi 4 for in store pickup only, with a release date of June 28th.
Where to get a Raspberry Pi 4 in the U.K.
- The Raspberry Pi brick-and-mortar store in Cambridge is open from 8 am-8 pm today and will be featuring both sales and demonstrations.
- Thepihut.com currently has the Raspberry Pi 4 in stock in the U.K as well, with slightly longer shipping times.
The new Raspberry Pi 4 features 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, with the option of 1GB, 2GB or 4 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, a throughput for gigabit ethernet, 802.11ac wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.0, and two USB 3.0 ports along with two USB 2.0 ports.
We will be updating this story as more retailers start stocking the Raspberry Pi 4, so make sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.
wundermonkeyMicrocenter in Houston has the 1GB and 2GB models in stock today (June 26)