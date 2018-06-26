US Dethrones China With IBM Summit Supercomputer
Summit, the United States’ latest supercomputer, has ended China’s two-year reign as the world’s fastest supercomputer. Built by none other than global computer giant IBM, the Summit skyrocketed itself to the peak of the TOP500 ranking with a Linpack score of 122.3 PetaFLOPS to beat previous Chinese record-holder Sunway TaihuLight’s result of 93 PetaFLOPS.
The $200 million Summit supercomputer, stationed at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was conceived to research the fields of human diseases such as Alzheimer and cancer, astrophysics, fusion energy, and climate change. Summit occupies 5,600 square feet of space and weighs over 340 tons. To put those dimensions into perspective, the gargantuan supercomputer is equivalent to the size of two tennis courts with a weight that effectively surpasses that of a large commercial airliner. Summit is connected by 185 miles of fiber-optic cables, which is the distance that separates Knoxville from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Summit is based on IBM’s AC922 Power System that’s comprised of 4608 computer nodes, interconnected to each other through dual-rail Mellanox EDR 100Gbps InfiniBand adapters. We've taken a deeper look at the inside of each node in our recent Regaining America's Supercomputing Supremacy With The Summit Supercomputer article.
Each node in the ecosystem is good for 42 TeraFLOPS of performance and comes equipped with two 22-core IBM Power9 processors with a maximum clock rate of 4.0 GHz, 512GB of DDR4 memory, 96GB of HBM memory, 1.6TB of NVMe storage, and six Nvidia Volta-based Tesla V100 graphics processing unit accelerators. Communication between the Power9 processors and Volta GPUs is made possible by NVLink 2.0, Nvidia’s energy-efficient and high-bandwidth interconnect technology. In total, the Summit supercomputer has at is disposal 9,216 Power9 processors, over 10PB of DDR4, HBM, and non-volatile memory, 250PB of storage, and 27,648 Tesla V100 accelerators — which was certainly not a bad way to spend $200 million dollars.
Although the Summit only needed to pump out a modest 122.3 PetaFLOPS to catapult its way past China’s Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer, the American supercomputer’s actual peak performance is much higher. The Summit is designed to deliver up to 200 petaFLOPs of computing power. It draws 13 megawatts of power and relies on a liquid-cooling system that pumps 4,000 gallons of water through the system every minute to prevent it from melting down.
Ranking
System
Country
Rmax (TFlop/s)
1
Summit
United States
122,300.0
2
Sunway TaihuLight
China
93,014.6
3
Sierra
United States
71,610.0
4
Tianhe-2A
China
61,444.5
5
AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure (ABCI)
Japan
19,880.0
How many products do you own that are "Made in China" probably most of them
From Wikipedia:
The Sunway TaihuLight uses a total of 40,960 Chinese-designed SW26010 manycore 64-bit RISC processors based on the Sunway architecture...
Which should be good for 3.46 deep learning exaflops. I'm a little surprised they're not touting that, given how much Nvidia likes to talk about the deep learning performance of the V100.
And... exaflops? Okay, it's not exactly general-purpose, but still... has anything else yet reached exaflop territory?
Okay, speaking of general-purpose, the general-purpose fp16 performance should be around 824 petaflops.
You are thinking of the Tianhe-2 which used Intel chips and topped the supercomputer list in 2014. As a result, in 2015, the US Government banned Intel, NVidia, and AMD from selling chips to China for use in supercomputers. Less than two years later, China had created the Sunway TaihuLight that is much faster and uses only Chinese chips (this is the supercomputer referenced in this article). Exactly what you suggested came to pass: China made their own chips and it was a win-win... for China. The ban did absolutely nothing to stop China's supercomputer ambitions and US companies lost out on the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in high-tech equipment.
No, the ban wasn't simply because China built the Tianhe-2. Rather, it was for non-public reasons probably relating to hacking or maybe IP theft.
Such bans are sanctions of last-resort, since it just gets China to accelerate development of its own technology. Then, not only do you lose the option of doing it again, but now there's another Chinese competitor to a US company and... oh, look - your trade deficit just got bigger!
Fortunately, it's also much less general than if it had used off-the-shelf CPUs and GPUs. So, I'd say it's only faster on paper. But that's enough to make their point.
Our (US) government fears back-doors embedded in Chinese IC hardware. And given our own attempt at the Clipper Chip in the 90s, I get the irony and hypocrisy of it all at the same time. Nonetheless, it is a valid concern at the national security level.
Regardless of banning Chinese products, they will build and export them around the world regardless. For one, because it's cheaper. And secondly, probably because the CCP would mandate spying on their own citizens anyways. Remember, their government is totalitarian. To embed a "snitch" in every box isn't all that far fetched of an idea for an Orwellian society.
OMG, if you just look at all the devices that are already using SoCs from Rockchip, Allwinner, and others, the Chinese chipmakers are already making major inroads to the point that a ban of Chinese SoCs would cripple many US tech companies.
It's only a matter of time, if not already a reality on their phones.
Is that what the entire thing cost? Because just spending that much on the GPUs would mean $7234 each. Even for the 16 GB Tesla V100, that's quite a decent price.
...and if they build the entire thing for that cost, then it's a steal!
...guess where Mr. Trump gets many of his furnishings and most supplies for his resorts from.
If you shop at a Dollar Store or Dollar Tree, guess where a lot of the products sold there come from as well.
Oh, and as others mentioned, China does make their own chips and CPUs.
Oh and I believe the Tesla V100 has 16 GB of HBM2. The 10,000$ Quadro GV100 has 32 GB. But at what, 6 cards per node fully crosslinked on NVLink boards, that means 96 GB of VRAM per node.
...which leads me to wonder, with all those Tesla GPUs NVLinked together, would it be able to render one of my epic Iray scenes in under an hour? ;-)
My bad. I guess I just assumed they'd use the 32 GB version (yes, it exists).
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/tesla-v100/