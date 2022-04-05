3D V-Cache Optimizer Driver For Ryzen 7 5800X3D Listed In Gigabyte's Chipset Download

Gigabyte has officially released a new AMD Chipset driver (4.03.03.624) to some of its motherboards, adding support for a new sub-driver designed specifically for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Gigabyte lists this driver as the "AMD 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver" in the release notes, and it is only intended for Windows 10 users.

It's important to note that these drivers come directly from Gigabyte, as AMD has not officially released chipset driver 4.03.03.624 to its support page just yet.

The in-depth details about AMD's new "V-Cache optimizer" remain a complete mystery, with Gigabyte's new driver being the only relevant source to its existence.

As a reminder, AMD's 3D V-Cache is the first vertically-stacked SRAM ever shipped in a processor. This tech boosts the chip's L3 cache capacity up to 96MB, which AMD says will deliver up to a 15% improvement in gaming performance.

However, AMD has stated that the 3D V-Cache is transparent to the operating system and programs; it simply appears as one large L3 cache. As such, it will only require a BIOS update for existing motherboards. That makes the existence of this new Gigabyte driver a head-scratcher. Additionally, we aren't aware of any other cache "optimizing" drivers in the past from AMD or Intel.

It's even stranger that this driver is exclusive to Windows 10, which either confirms that AMD has partnered with Microsoft to bring this driver natively to Windows 11, or this driver doesn't control the L3 cache at all.

If we had to take a wild guess, we'd say this could be some type of new scheduling optimization for Ryzen CPUs. If the driver knows which workloads are more L3 cache sensitive than others, it could theoretically prioritize those workloads over others. But that's just a guess.

With Windows 11, Microsoft has already improved the OS's scheduler significantly over Windows 10 to support hybrid microarchitecture such as Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs. We wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft has also studied other optimizations to the scheduler as well, including optimizations for L3-sensitive workloads.

However, we don't have an official look at how this new V-cache driver operates. We'll have to wait and see if AMD releases this same driver publicly on its website to verify if this 3D V-Cache driver is real or just a marketing gimmick.