VLC 3.0 Expands 4K HDR, 8K, 360-Degree Video Support (Updated)

Updated, 02/12/2018, 7:15am PT: The original post erroneously stated that Chromecast support was closed source. We have amended the copy below.

VideoLAN VLC 3.0 “Vetinari” is now available. The new version of the popular video playback software now supports even more video formats and includes hardware acceleration support for high-end video formats, including 4K video with HDR color and 8K video feeds.

VLC 3.0 also supports up to 8K 360-degree video formats, along with 3D audio to enhance the experience. VideoLAN said that VLC 3.0 also supports customizable HRTF (head related transfer function) to simulate spatial audio from standard 5.1 and 7.1 sources, such as Blu-Rays.

VLC also offers better support for Blu-Ray movies. VLC 3.0 includes full support for BD-j menus so that you can access the disc's features. However, VLC does not support Blu-Ray decryption. That task must be performed outside VLC.

VLC 3.0 is also now network-enabled. You can now access content from NAS devices and local network drives through VLC’s menus. The software also includes support for Google’s Chromecast devices, which enables you to stream any VLC-compatible content to a network-attached Chromecast device. This feature even supports content that Chromecast doesn’t natively support. VLC can convert any video file into a format that the Chromecast device can read.

Google's Chromecast API isn't open source, so VideoLAN didn't use Google's API. The developer created new code which is "100% open source" to support playback from traditinally unsupported source formats and devices.

VLC 3.0 “Vetinari” is available now for Windows (installer and UWP), OS X, Android, iOS, and even Windows Phone. The Linux install isn’t available on the website, but it is available upon request.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackbit75 09 February 2018 18:05
    thx
    Reply
  • thefiend1 09 February 2018 19:28
    Why does the UI still look like trash though?
    Reply
  • osiris11235 09 February 2018 20:00
    The 64-bit installer link is currently broken for 3.0. Hopefully they fix it soon.
    Reply
  • gamingheadztv 09 February 2018 22:40
    any 64 bit support soon ?
    Reply
  • therealduckofdeath 10 February 2018 14:38
    Wery noice. A long overdue update. But why the priority on 32-bit? Last I heard, something like 98-99% use 64-bit Windows these days.
    Reply
  • osiris11235 10 February 2018 14:55
    The 64-Bit download link is working now. Time to check it out!
    Reply
  • iamacow 12 February 2018 03:16
    Yet VLC still can't play 4K smoothly lol. What a joke. I use to praise them as the best media player but Media Classic has them beat for a few years now.
    Reply
  • arestavo 12 February 2018 15:56
    And you still can't change the volume from within VLC when playing Dolby Atmos titles, as I reported to them months ago when this was still a nightly build.
    Reply