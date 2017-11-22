'Warface' Gets A Battle Royale Mode

Another game is joining the Battle Royale craze. Crytek’s Warface, a free-to-play first-person shooter, added its own version of the free-for-all mode in its latest update.

Unlike PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode, Warface’s variant will only include 16 players in each match. The game will take place in the new Mojave Desert map, which the studio said is its largest map yet. The combination of a small number of players with the constantly shrinking playable space means that matches are quick. Crytek said that the average Battle Royale skirmish will take about three minutes, which is an interesting change of pace. Depending on your tactics in other Battle Royale titles, it could take 20 or 30 minutes before the fight winds down to a small number of competitors.

The map features 70 types of weapons and equipment. Airdrops, which contain powerful weapons, will also appear throughout the matches. The contents of these caches can turn the tide of battle in your favor, but other players will use it as an opportunity to take you out.

Even though the Battle Royale mode is the main highlight of the update, Crytek said that it might not be a permanent fixture in the game. The studio will keep an eye on feedback from players over the new few weeks in order to “determine the future development of the mode.”

Other highlights from the update include a new way to access different game modes. From rank one to twelve, you can participate in Team Deathmatch, Free for All, Bag and Tag, and Blitz modes only. When you reach rank 13, you can join the more advanced scenarios such as Plant the Bomb, Capture, Domination, Storm, and Destruction. Crytek also added a new weapon (the Desert Tech MDR-C), three new achievements, and visual improvements on a few weapons. You can read the full update notes on the game’s website.