Watch AMD's Zen 3 Launch Livestream Event Here October 8 at 9am PT

AMD plans to announce its hotly-anticipated Zen 3 processors on October 8 at 9am PT. The company will livestream its "A New Journey Begins" event both to its own website and its YouTube channel, and we'll add the livestream here in this article when it becomes available an hour before the event.

It’s going to be an exciting fall for gamers... time to start a new journey with @AMDRyzen Zen3 and @Radeon RDNA2 pic.twitter.com/O9SXvLo4y0September 9, 2020

The jury is still out on whether or not AMD will brand its new chips as Ryzen 4000 or Ryzen 5000 models, though the latter seemingly becomes more likely with each passing day as the inevitable leaks trickle out. While you wait for the livestream to begin, check out our Zen 3 all we know article, which outlines all of the publicly-available information AMD has shared about the chips, along with some of the interesting tidbits we've pieced together.

AMD's Zen architecture has redefined our expectations for the desktop PC, taking away the performance lead from Intel in several key areas, like pricing, heavily-threaded content creation applications, and power consumption, all while offering a better value proposition and free bundled coolers. All that's left is for AMD to finally take the gaming performance lead from Intel to assume complete dominance of the desktop PC market. Given AMD's marketing push towards gaming and content creation on its website, we certainly expect to learn more on that front during the live stream.