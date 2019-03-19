Watch Google's GDC 2019 Announcement Here

Credit: ShutterstockCredit: ShutterstockGoogle is hitting the stage at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 in San Francisco for a keynote, under the slogan "gather around," where it will detail its plans for the future of gaming. That's very likely to involve streaming.

The keynote will take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live below:

Google's GDC Keynote

Late last year, Google ran a test of its Project Stream technology, in which participants could stream Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free through the Chrome browser on laptops or desktops, as long as they had a 25-megabit-per-second internet connection. 

There have been rumors that Google may fully unveil a streaming service, while the idea of hardware -- or at least a controller -- has also been floating around. We'll find out for sure when Google makes its announcements today.

