Watch Google's GDC 2019 Announcement Here

Google is hitting the stage at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 in San Francisco for a keynote, under the slogan "gather around," where it will detail its plans for the future of gaming. That's very likely to involve streaming.

Late last year, Google ran a test of its Project Stream technology, in which participants could stream Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free through the Chrome browser on laptops or desktops, as long as they had a 25-megabit-per-second internet connection.

There have been rumors that Google may fully unveil a streaming service, while the idea of hardware -- or at least a controller -- has also been floating around. We'll find out for sure when Google makes its announcements today.



