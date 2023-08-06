WD_Black SN770 2TB SSD Drops to $88 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the WD_Black SN770 2TB SSD for one of its lowest prices to date. It’s currently marked down to $109 as part of a Shell Shocker deal but using promo code SSCU3A89 will take the price down even further to $88.

We reviewed the WD_Black SN770 SSD when it first debuted late last year and regarded it as a quality SSD. It stood out with fast performance speeds and was already set at a good price making today’s deal that much more worth it. The offer is scheduled to expire by the end of today.

WD_Black SN770 2TB SSD: now $88 at Newegg (was $109)

The WD_Black SN770 is marked down to $88 when using promo code SSCU3A89 at checkout. It can reach speeds as high as 5150 / 4850 Mbps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Western Digital.

The WD_Black SN770 SSD comes in a range of capacities starting at 250GB, going up to 500GB and 1TB. Today’s discount applies only to the 2TB model, however. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. They use a WD NVMe Architecture controller and Kioxia BiCS5 112L TLC memory. The 2TB edition can reach speeds as high as 5150 / 4850 Mbps.

The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Western Digital that voids should the drive reach 1200TBW. This limit changes depending on the drive capacity. Users also have a 30-day return policy through Newegg they can take advantage of.