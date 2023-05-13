Western Digital 16TB External Hard Drive Now $229 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, users can take home the Western Digital 16 TB Elements external hard drive (opens in new tab) for one of its best prices yet. This external storage drive usually goes for around $269 but right now is discounted to $229. Today’s offer puts the price at around 1 cent per GB. It’s important to note that this is a hard disk drive, not an SSD so it won’t have the performance speed of a solid state drive. However, the benefit here is the amount of storage you get for the value.

This offer is only for the 16TB model. That said, this drive comes in a range of capacities starting as small as 4 TB going all the way up to 22 TB. All of the drives in this line have the same physical dimensions of 5.31 x 1.89 x 6.53in.

(opens in new tab) WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: was $269, now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Western Digital 16 TB Elements external hard drive is marked down to $229, down from its usual price of $269. It has a 16 TB capacity and can interface with both USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports. It comes with a limited 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The Western Digital Elements desktop external hard drive is compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces. It’s a plug-and play-device, coming with a SuperSpeed USB Type-A cable with a speed of 5 Gbps.

The purchase is supported by both Amazon’s return policy as well as a limited 2-year manufacturer’s warranty from Western Digital. This warranty extends to 3 years for customers in China.

To get a closer look at this offer, visit the Western Digital 16TB Elements external hard drive (opens in new tab) product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. This offer has been persistent this week off and on but it’s not clear for how long it will be made available.