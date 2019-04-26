WD Blue 3D SSD Now Available In 4TB Capacity

According to retailer eD system's latest listing, Western Digital has doubled its highest capacity Blue 3D series SSD from 2TB to 4TB. With this new capacity, Western Digital will joins the ranks of Samsung, which until now, is the only SSD manufacturer to offer 4TB consumer SSDs.

Credit: eD system

The Western Digital Blue 3D 4TB SSD, with the part number WDS400T2B0A, should still feature the same Marvell 88SS1074 controller and SanDisk's 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash chips like on the other capacities. While the previous flagship 2TB variant was available in traditional 2.5-inch and M.2 2280 formats, it's uncertain if this new 4TB variant will follow suit. Meanwhile, the 4TB model comes in the 2.5-inch form factor with a thickness of 7mm and runs off a SATA III connector.

Product Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Endurance

Pricing Price Per GB WD Blue 3D 4TB SSD 4TB 560 MB/s

530 MB/s 95,000 IOPS

82,000 IOPS 600 TBW ~$503.26 $0.13 WD Blue 3D 2TB SSD

2TB 560 MB/s

530 MB/s 95,000 IOPS 84,000 IOPS 500 TBW $309.99 $0.15 WD Blue 3D 1TB SSD

1TB 560 MB/s

530 MB/s 95,000 IOPS

84,000 IOPS

400 TBW $149.99 $0.15 WD Blue 3D 500GB SSD

500GB 560 MB/s

530 MB/s 95,000 IOPS

84,000 IOPS

200 TBW $79.99 $0.16 WD Blue 3D 250GB SSD

250GB 560 MB/s

525 MB/s 95,000 IOPS

81,000 IOPS

100 TBW $54.99 $0.22

The Western Digital Blue 3D 4TB SSD performs similarly to the 500GB and above models. The drive delivers a sequential performance of 560 MB/s read and 530 MB/s write. Random performance is rated for up to 95,000 IOPS read and 82,000 IOPS write. The SSD carries a 600 TBW (terabytes written) rating. Western Digital backs the SSD with a limited five-year warranty.

Although the retailer didn't reveal the Western Digital Blue 3D 4TB SSD's pricing, Lithuanian retailer Skytech listed the drive for 546 Euro, which roughly converts to $608.94. Deducting the 21 percent VAT (value-added tax) rate from the price brings it down to $503.26 and comes out to 13 cents per gigabyte. The price tag seems to fall in line with the other drives' pricing.

eD's system states that the Western Digital Blue 3D 4TB SSD will be available on May 13. The new drives should be making their way over to this side of the world, assuming they aren't hiding among us already.