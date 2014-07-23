Western Digital Intros its 12 TB MyBook Duo External HDD

Shortly after announcing its 6 TB Red hard drives, Western Digital also announced its My Book Duo 12 TB external hard drive. This is an external hard drive with two drive bays, and is accessible with a USB 3.0 interface.

The reason WD Red hard drives are used instead of the more affordable Green drives, is because these are more suitable for use in RAID arrays and multi-drive configurations. The unit supports three RAID modes: RAID 1 (mirror), RAID 0 (striping), or JBOD. Each mode has its own benefits and drawbacks. Using a RAID 0 configuration you’ll get the highest speed, with transfer rates of up to 290 MB/s, but if one drive fails you’ll lose all the data.

Western Digital has also introduced a new 6 TB My Book drive, which will come with a 6 TB WD Green drive installed.

No word on pricing or availability just yet. We’re also curious how long it will take for WD to roll out the new 6 TB drives to its NAS and Cloud devices. This is probably taking a little longer due to stricter compatibility testing.

