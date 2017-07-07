Watch Us Play 'The Wild Eight'

Another Friday is upon us, which means it’s time for another installment of the Tom’s Hardware Twitch livestream. This week, we head to the Alaskan tundra to see if we can survive Eight Points’ The Wild Eight.

Our characters in the game are survivors of a plane crash, and now we have to roam the Alaskan wilderness in search of the things we need to survive. In addition to finding resources, we’ll also have to craft clothing, tools, and weapons. Local wildlife and Mother Nature are an obvious threat to our survival, but it seems that there are also other unknown enemies that can pose a threat.

The game was initially released in February, but it’s considered to be an Early Access title, as the developers are still adding features that will be present in the final version. One notable update to the game was called “Beyond The Door,” which added more quests, additional areas to explore, and new enemies. In addition to new features, each update also brings fixes and balances to alleviate issues and bugs reported by players. The studio initially aimed for a three- to four-month stint in Early Access, but the latest update, which is version 0.4.3, suggests that development is taking longer than expected.

In our two-hour segment, we’ll try explore the game world as much as possible, but due to the survival mechanics we’ll have to focus our efforts on staying alive first. Early Access are hit and miss due to the existing features (or lack thereof) in the current build so we’ll find out if the game is worth the investment now or after the release of the finished product.