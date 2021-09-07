Microsoft Introduces Darker Sounds For Dark Mode Users

Microsoft is introducing theme-specific UI sounds with Windows 11 to further enhance the user experience. According to Bleeping Computer, light mode will have brighter and louder audio queues. Meanwhile, dark mode will feature slightly lower tones and subdued echoes, matching dark mode's darker UI elements.

But dark mode's audio is in no way harsh or scary -- Microsoft says Windows 11's audio experience needed to be refreshed to match Windows 11's new rounded UI. So all the sounds you experience in Windows 11 (whether in light or dark mode) will have a much softer experience compared to Windows 10's sharp and decisive audio queues.

You can hear several samples of the new UI sounds for light and dark modes from Bleeping computer. The difference between the light and dark versions is very subtle and only noticeable if you play the audio files back to back.

So once you permanently switch between dark mode or light mode in the new Windows 11 operating system, you'll probably forget that there is even a difference in audio design.

We're not sure if Microsoft will allow you to change audio modes individually apart from the dark and light mode UI elements. But, with how customizable the light and dark modes are for Windows 10, we wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft adds a new customization menu for changing Windows 11's new audio system in the future.