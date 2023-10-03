Windows 11's Latest Cumulative Update Breaks AMD Adrenalin Control Panel

According to a community post on the AMD forums, Microsoft's latest cumulative preview update KB5030310 can break AMD's Adrenalin graphics control panel and can cause custom settings to be reset inside the control panel every time the system reboots. Thankfully, Microsoft's latest update does not break graphics driver functionality, but it will be irritating for users that use the Adrenalin control panel a lot.

According to responses on the AMD forum, several AMD users have experienced this Adreanlin resetting problem with the latest Windows update.

The issue isn't super serious, AMD's graphics drivers still work fine, and the Adrenalin control panel is functional, save for the part where custom user settings get reset at every reboot. So if you are a regular graphics card user and leave everything at their default settings, you shouldn't have any issues. But if you are an enthusiast and love to tinker with all of AMD's fancy features like Hyper RX, Anti-Lag, Radeon Boost, or RSR, this problem could be very frustrating to deal with.

Microsoft's latest cumulative preview update isn't huge, but it ironically provides a plethora of bug fixes for Windows 11. Some of these fixes include a fixes surrounding Excel, the Korean touch keyboard, the search box tooltip, the search button, sleep mode, iCloud Calendar, and Contacts. For full details check out Microsoft's patch notes.

If you own a Radeon GPU, it would probably be best to wait on this update. Apparently, the problem can also be fixed by uninstalling the update if you have already installed it. Though this issue has only been confirmed from the AMD community forum post we mentioned above, so there's a chance some Radeon users won't be affected.