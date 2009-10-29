Trending

Windows Laptop Makes Appearance on 30 Rock

By Computers 

Do you want a Windows laptop?

Sick and tired of seeing that glowing Apple logo on the back of the laptops that you see on TV shows and movies? Well then, perhaps Microsoft is trying to turn things around with a Windows-branded machine that appeared in a recent episode of NBC's 30 Rock.

As seen in screen captures sent to istartedsomething, characters used a black notebook with a Windows logo adorned on the back of the screen to design a super microwave (which eventually evolved into a car).

Of course, there is no Windows-branded laptop, but the reverse angle reveals that the black notebook was actually a Lenovo ThinkPad W500.

Now with the news that Microsoft is selling "Signature PCs," which are actually just specially configured Sony, HP, Dell, Acer and Lenovo machines, do you think that there should eventually be a Windows-branded PC available from the Microsoft Store?

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ominous prime 29 October 2009 06:37
    It's doubtful that Windows will make their own PC's, it would hurt dell/sony/hp etc. If anything they'll do what they are now, selling Sony/hp/dell. The point of Windows is that it can run on any system configuration unlike Mac.
    Reply
  • Glorian 29 October 2009 06:37
    Looks nice, Sleek and black ftw.
    Reply
  • touchdowntexas13 29 October 2009 06:38
    Um i say keep all of your time invested in developing quality operating systems. I know that competition drives down costs for the consumer, but there are already plenty of pre-built brands out there.

    We don't want you turning into apple now...
    Reply
  • cheepstuff 29 October 2009 06:49
    a brand name windows machine? what i would hope from something like that (software-wise) would either be the OS and NOTHING else (which would rock) or a system with just a taste of extra features. hopefully if they do the latter they wouldn't make crappy some bloatware similar to every other computer brand. i mean, they are the biggest software company in the world right? they've got to be able to write some slick code to hold that title, right?
    Reply
  • AMDnoob 29 October 2009 07:30
    This is only going to confuse the average PC buyer even more! "Um, I like the ones made by Microsoft..."
    Reply
  • Pei-chen 29 October 2009 07:54
    At least MS picked a machine that can actually handle the task. Even Mac Pro can't match T and W series' built quality.
    Reply
  • curnel_D 29 October 2009 08:04
    Microsoft wont compete with the customers they rely on.

    This is why we wont see a zune phone until WinMo start's failing on a massive scale.
    Reply
  • touchdowntexas13 29 October 2009 08:30
    agreed...
    Reply
  • tlmck 29 October 2009 08:55
    Microsoft could ink a deal with each manufacturer to come out with a "Microsoft Special Edition" with the MS logo on the back. It would be identical to the stock model except for the mylar logo sticker pasted on the back. They could charge a $100 premium and I can guarantee a bunch of idiots would buy it.
    Reply
  • TKolb13 29 October 2009 08:58
    its an HP with a Windows Logo... Posted on Gizmodo a week ago.
    Reply