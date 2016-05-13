More Details About 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' 'Blood And Wine' DLC From CD Projekt RED

A few days after CD Projekt RED announced the release date of Blood and Wine, the final downloadable content expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the studio also released a development diary video, which revealed more information about Geralt’s latest adventure.

As shown in the initial teaser trailer, Geralt arrives in the majestic region of Toussaint, and as the name of the DLC suggests, the area is rich with wine production. As you travel throughout the region, you’ll notice the many rows of grapevines that belong to various winery families. However, these wine-obsessed clans are warring with each other as their cellars seem to be infested with monsters. Fortunately for them, Geralt just so happens to be in town.

However, the famous monster hunter is in Toussaint for another reason. The capital city of Beauclair is in the middle of a wine festival (these people really love wine), but the presence of a terrifying beast that kills in grotesque ways casts a looming shadow on the festivities. On top of that, the city of Beauclair has a darker side lurking beneath its riches and wines. The entire city was built on the ruins of an ancient elven city, and its residents would rather forget that shameful part of the capital’s history and focus on the present.

In terms of gameplay elements, you’ll find new and unique monsters such as “archespores” and giant centipedes (eww) called “Scolopendromorphs.” You’ll also encounter some new mutations for Geralt, as well as more fistfight tournaments to compete in for money. You can also change the color of your armor with a series of dyes, and as always, there’s a new Gwent set to play.

Name The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Type RPG, Open-World Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher CD Projekt Release Date May 31, 2016 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy GOGSteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreGameStop

You won’t have to wait long for Blood and Wine, as it comes out on May 31. However, if you’re like me, and you haven’t finished the base game yet, you’ll probably devote a considerable amount of time to The Witcher 3 before this latest DLC arrives.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.