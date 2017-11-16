WoW's 13th Anniversary Pits Players Against Classic Bosses

What's old is new again when it comes to World of Warcraft, from celebrating 13 years in operation to the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic. Blizzard is throwing a celebration in honor of World of Warcraft's 13th anniversary, and you can get in on the action. Starting today and running through Nov. 30, you can rack up special anniversary-related rewards and face off against familiar bosses such as the menacing Lord Kazzak.

All players will receive goodies in the form of an Anniversary Gift Package, which comes with 200 Timewarped Badges. This type of currency can be exchanged for items from Timewalking Vendors found in certain cities, and you can use them to buy a swath of new items exclusive to the 13th Anniversary celebration. You can also pick up the Corgi Pup battle pet if you missed out on it last year. If items aren't your thing, there's also a special one-hour boost that ups your reputation and experienced earned by 13%.

The real meat of the event, however, is the new quests you can take on to earn additional Timewarped Badges. "A Time to Reflect" tests your knowledge of Warcraft lore with trivia, and "The Originals" sends you packing to cross swords with a series of classic World of Warcraft boss fights.

Players level 60 or higher can challenge Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and the Green Dragons, all threats that have plagued Azeroth before. You'll need to head to the NPC Historian Llore at the Stormwind Library or Historian Ju'pa in Orgrimmar to get started on your quest to fell the old champions, which will net you 50 Timewarped Badges and a chance at rare drops.

The event is available only until the end of the month, so time is of the essence if you want to snap up the new goodies and classic challenges.