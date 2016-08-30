The 'Legion' Has Arrived: New 'World Of Warcraft' Expansion Is Live

Blizzard Entertainment’s newest expansion to its flagship MMO franchise, World of Warcraft: Legion, is now live on the company’s game servers.

For fans of the Warcraft series, the last few turbulent weeks of the in-game pre-launch events have left faction leaders laid to rest, kingdoms and alliances shattered, and Legion invasion ships bombarding the two primary contents of Azeroth with doomguards, demons and destruction. Now it’s time to take the fight to the Legion’s doorstep in the Broken Isles.

It’s been a little over a year since Blizzard revealed World of Warcraft: Legion, and it appears all of the previously-announced features (including the new PVP Honor system) made it to the final version of the game. Players that preordered Legion have had access to the new Demon Hunter hero class for a few weeks to learn the ropes, and now you can craft your Artifact Weapon at your Class Hall between your adventures in the new zones and dungeons.

Without A Hitch

Previous World of Warcraft expansion launches have been rough, with server traffic creating long queue times and lag, often resulting in extended maintenance and dissatisfied gamers. This time around, Blizzard’s transition was seamless, and the servers are up and running. All of the dungeons are available on normal and heroic difficulties, and Mythic mode will unlock at 8am PDT.

If you’re the type to grind to the max level in a single day, don’t expect to be able to jump right into the premier raid, the Emerald Nightmare. The massive end-game dungeon will be released on September 20 with normal and heroic difficulties, with Mythic difficulty unlocking on September 27. PVP enthusiasts will also have to wait for the official season start on September 20, but you can start earning honor immediately.

First Things First

Players at level 100 will be able to dive right into the action, and will first be tasked with helping the Kirin Tor teleport the floating city of Dalaran to the Broken Isles. As you complete the quest, it’s time to seek out your Artifact Weapon and establish your Class Hall. Each individual class and spec has its own weapon, unique to the abilities and spells of your chosen talents. The coinciding quest line is also unique, so playing through the game with multiple characters won’t get boring.

Once you solidify your Class Hall, you can choose which zone of the Broken Isles you can start in. Each zone and all the enemies in it are scaled to your level, unlike previous expansions that had a set starting zone and path. This time around, you are completely free to explore the continent at your own pace and your own way, and each zone will continue to be challenging thanks to the new scaling system.

The race to level 110 is on!

Price And Availability

World of Warcraft: Legion is available now in select retail locations, as well as online directly from Blizzard. You can get the Standard Edition for $49.99, the Deluxe Edition (with in-game bonuses including an Illidari Felstalker mount and pet for Warcraft and new portraits for Starcraft II) for $69.99, or the Collector’s Edition (with a two-disc Blu-ray/DVD, mousepad, artwork book and game soundtrack) for $89.99.