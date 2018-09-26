Xbox One to Get Keyboard and Mouse Support

by
5 Comments

Xbox players will soon get a control scheme more on par with their PC counterparts. Microsoft has announced that mouse and keyboard support is coming to Xbox One, starting with a select group of Xbox Insiders in the next few weeks.

Additionally, Microsoft is partnering with Razer for "the best possible mouse and keyboard experience for this new functionality," though no specific hardware has been announced. The Nov. 10 episode of Inside Xbox will have more information.

But this support won't be enabled on all games automatically. Developers will have to support it for each individual game. The first game announced to allow mouse and keyboard control is Digital Extremes' Warframe.

Microsoft wrote that "most wired or wireless USB keyboards and mice will work" on its console, so whatever you have lying around should work. It seems that it's up to developers to make games offer parity between mouse and keyboard players and controller players, or decide whether matchmaking considers that.

Between offering multiple configurations and including mouse and keyboard support, the Xbox One seems it's slowly becoming more similar to PCs.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Peter Martin
    yep, old news, in fact I posted a different older article in a thread yesterday... lol
  • gggplaya
    I wonder if fortnite will get support?
  • Peter Martin
    would that not give the kb+m guys an advantage? they will probably match you to other players using it
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. What Tom’s Played This Weekend: Creed: Rise to Glory
  2. AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Update Boosts Performance Up to 17 Percent
  3. Nvidia's Latest Game Ready Driver Is Also Prepared for RTX
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.