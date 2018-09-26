Xbox One to Get Keyboard and Mouse Support

Xbox players will soon get a control scheme more on par with their PC counterparts. Microsoft has announced that mouse and keyboard support is coming to Xbox One, starting with a select group of Xbox Insiders in the next few weeks.

Additionally, Microsoft is partnering with Razer for "the best possible mouse and keyboard experience for this new functionality," though no specific hardware has been announced. The Nov. 10 episode of Inside Xbox will have more information.

But this support won't be enabled on all games automatically. Developers will have to support it for each individual game. The first game announced to allow mouse and keyboard control is Digital Extremes' Warframe.

Microsoft wrote that "most wired or wireless USB keyboards and mice will work" on its console, so whatever you have lying around should work. It seems that it's up to developers to make games offer parity between mouse and keyboard players and controller players, or decide whether matchmaking considers that.

Between offering multiple configurations and including mouse and keyboard support, the Xbox One seems it's slowly becoming more similar to PCs.