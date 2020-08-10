New Xbox Controller Confirms Xbox Series S

Earlier this week, a Twitter user who goes by zakk_exe posted what appeared to be a new Xbox controller. After examining the packaging, he quickly discovered the controller was designed for a new, not-yet-released Xbox console.

The controller was purchased through Offer Up for just $35. When asked, the seller casually stated he acquired the controller "from a homie", leaving an open question about the true source of this hardware leak.

The new controller features a solid white color scheme. While Microsoft had already announced the new device, similar in size and design to the current Xbox One controller but with a redesigned directional pad and share button, it had not yet shown it in white.

(Image credit: zakk_exe)

The box contains a list of compatible consoles, one of which is the Xbox One. However, it also includes "Xbox Series X|S". This may imply the development of two models, both the X and S edition.