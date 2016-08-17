Microsoft Announces Xbox Wireless Program For PCs

At this year’s Gamescom, Microsoft once again made steps to improve its footing in the PC gaming front. This time, however, the focus was on peripherals, specifically on wireless connections. Microsoft believes that it can reduce the number of wired peripherals to your PC with its plan to integrate its Xbox Wireless connection directly to your computer.

With Xbox Wireless, Microsoft said that you can connect up to eight devices at once with low latency, not to mention that you can use the same devices on your Xbox One and PC. Obviously, this reduces the need for wires or wireless adapters for each device. One such example is with wireless gaming headsets. If you connect through Xbox Wireless, you’ll get stereo quality sound. Then again, if you prefer surround sound, you might have to opt for a dedicated wired connection to your PC.

Microsoft's first attempt at Xbox Wireless integration is with Lenovo, specifically on the IdeaCentre Y710 Cube. On this PC, Microsoft placed the Xbox Wireless module directly onto the chassis. In the future, the company plans to place it directly onto the motherboard, once it negotiates with its hardware partners.

In a way, the reveal of Xbox Wireless was inevitable. Along with the release of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller last year, the company came out with the Xbox Wireless Adapter, which you can still purchase if your current PC doesn’t have Xbox Wireless integration. Most recently, there’s the controller for the Xbox One S, which comes with a Bluetooth connection so that it can connect directly to your PC without an adapter.

Xbox Wireless won’t connect just with Microsoft devices. The company already has a small group of companies lined up to support the connection including HyperX, Astro, PDP, SteelSeries, Razer, Lenovo and Turtle Beach. One of the first peripherals with Xbox Wireless is the Rock Band Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar Controller from PDP. You can find get the guitar as a part of Rock Band Rivals Band Kit, which will cost you $199.99.