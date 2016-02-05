'XCOM 2' Launches Today, The Resistance Needs You

The sequel to 2012’s highly acclaimed strategy game, XCOM arrives today. The game’s publisher, 2K, and developer, Firaxis Games, announced that XCOM 2 is available worldwide, today.

The setting for XCOM 2 is grim. The war between aliens and humanity was lost, and the Earth is now ruled by the alien presence. What’s left of the XCOM paramilitary group is tasked with building a resistance to fight back and free mankind from alien rule.

Much of the development of the game was focused on replay value. Firaxis said that XCOM 2 features procedurally generated levels and a wider variety of stronger alien enemies than XCOM: Enemy Unknown. The developer said that XCOM 2 also features modding support.

“The XCOM 2 team strived to create a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown that gamers would love and want play over and over again,” said Jake Solomon, creative director of XCOM 2 at Firaxis Games.

XCOM 2 is available now for Windows-based PCs. The standard edition is $59.99, and a Digital Deluxe edition is available for $74.99, which includes XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack (three future DLC content packs) and the game soundtrack. The reinforcement pack is also sold separately in case you want to wait to buy it.

Versions of the XCOM 2 have been ported to both Mac and Linux by Feral Interactive. These versions are also available today, and for the same price.

