'XCOM 2' Launches Today, The Resistance Needs You

By Gaming 

The sequel to 2012’s highly acclaimed strategy game, XCOM arrives today.  The game’s publisher, 2K, and developer, Firaxis Games, announced that XCOM 2 is available worldwide, today.

The setting for XCOM 2 is grim. The war between aliens and humanity was lost, and the Earth is now ruled by the alien presence. What’s left of the XCOM paramilitary group is tasked with building a resistance to fight back and free mankind from alien rule.

Much of the development of the game was focused on replay value. Firaxis said that XCOM 2 features procedurally generated levels and a wider variety of stronger alien enemies than XCOM: Enemy Unknown. The developer said that XCOM 2 also features modding support.

“The XCOM 2 team strived to create a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown that gamers would love and want play over and over again,” said Jake Solomon, creative director of XCOM 2 at Firaxis Games.

XCOM 2 is available now for Windows-based PCs. The standard edition is $59.99, and a Digital Deluxe edition is available for $74.99, which includes XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack (three future DLC content packs) and the game soundtrack. The reinforcement pack is also sold separately in case you want to wait to buy it.

Versions of the XCOM 2 have been ported to both Mac and Linux by Feral Interactive. These versions are also available today, and for the same price.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • koss64 05 February 2016 17:27
    Stress Simulator 2:More Stress!
  • NeoSpudly 05 February 2016 18:22
    I want to play on my couch not my desk, need xinput support!!!!!!
  • Digmeahole 05 February 2016 18:31
    Same here! can't believe there is no controller support on a modern game! Especially one that worked so well with the first xcom!
  • thundervore 05 February 2016 20:19
    YES!! YES!!!!

    I cant wait to get home and play this!!
  • realnoize 05 February 2016 21:12
    The resistance needs me? Living in Canada, it costs $80 for the basic edition.
    I guess the resistance will wait. Even if I'm a die-hard fan of the previous game.

    Plus, no xinput support. This worked so well in the previous game, I'd even argue it worked better than kb+mouse (I play on my couch, not at my desk).
  • xapoc 05 February 2016 22:13
    I got my copy with addon for $30.
  • margibso 06 February 2016 01:03
    Considering that the first XCOM had controller support, it is weird that XCOM 2 doesn't have that function.
  • thenewnumber2 06 February 2016 19:06
    It supports the Steam controller: I guess Valve slid Firaxis some cash....

  • s997863 07 February 2016 07:09
    Would like to see Tom's benchmarking analyze why the game's supposed install size is over 40GB. Is there a technical reason/limitation? Bad design? Intentional bloating to discourage pirating?
  • g-unit1111 08 February 2016 02:06
    I very badly want to get this game but not having controller support is kind of a deal breaker. I'll wait until controller support is added.
