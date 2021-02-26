You Can Take This Unbreakable SSD Swimming With You

The ECLLPSE, touted as an unbreakable storage device, is actually a high-speed SSD the comes in the form of a conventional thumbdrive. Yanko Design claims the drive is both indestructible and waterproof (though there are obviously some caveats to those claims) and has started an Indiegogo campaign to bring the drive to market.

The ECLLPSE is wrapped inside a durable plastic case that flaunts the IP67 rating, so it can stay underwater at 1m for up to 30 minutes. The drive is also shock-resistant and can withstand harsh environments, for example, if you want to take it with you to the desert.

The drive weighs a mere 19g (0.67oz) and checks in with dimensions of 85 x 20 x 13mm (3.3 x 0.8 x 0.5 inches).

The lightweight SSD features a Silicon Motion SM2258H controller with Toshiba's BiCS 64-bit 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND. It also comes with Micron DDR3 DRAM, although the creator didn't mention the exact capacity. There's also GigaDevice SPI NOR Flash onboard. The ECLLPSE communicates with the outside world through a standard USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector, made possible by the ASMedia ASM1351 bridge chip.

ECLLPSE (Image credit: Indiegogo)

On the performance end, the ECLLPSE delivers read and write speeds up to 550 MBps and 480 MBps, respectively. According to the provided test results, the ECLLPSE allows you to transfer an 11GB video to the drive at around 20 seconds.

The drive is available in capacities of 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. The color options include orange, blue, and gules (hue of red). The ECLLPSE is bundled with different adapters, so it's compatible with a long list of devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, gaming consoles, and DSLR cameras.

You can get your hands on the ECLLPSE through its Indiegogo campaign. The early-bird pricing for the 512GB and 1TB models is $79 and $119, respectively. The larger 2TB model, on the other hand, will set you back $199. The ECLLPSE is backed with a limited five-year warranty.