Your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Install Is About To Get Smaller

The latest update for the PC version of Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, introduces the ability to uninstall portions of the game. Allowing gamers to take back some of the 250GB hard drive space which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has consumed.

In a tweet from Infinity Ward's Production Director, Paul Haile, this feature will be added in update 1.28.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners.October 12, 2020

Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have been frustrated as of late, due to updates and DLC steadily growing the size of the install. This is a problem as most PC gamers have taken to installing games onto SSDs (Solid State Drives), and while the price of SSDs has steadily dropped, many are still utilizing 250GB SSDs. Unsurprisingly due to the single-player campaign mode, the Warzone battle royale mode, Survival mode multiple updates, and DLC, the game is no longer able to fit on a 250GB SSD.

This is what happens when you attempt to install the game on a 250GB SSD. (Image credit: Future)

This update will allow gamers to selectivity uninstall portions of the game, only keeping what they want to play. The update also shows that developers understand that their games have grown too large. Whether this understanding will be carried forward to the next instalment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War remains to be seen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PC via Battle.net, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.