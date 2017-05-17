Zotac Reveals Low-Profile GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card

Zotac revealed its GeForce GT 1030 graphics card, which features a low-profile, single-slot design and consumes 30 watts of power. (EVGA revealed three cards of its own, too.)

Zotac positioned its GeForce GT 1030 as a multimedia upgrade for low-end PCs. Nvidia’s GT 1030 GPU is based on the company’s Pascal architecture, but it’s not powerful enough for more than casual gaming. The GeForce GT 1030 is better suited to accelerate video and photo editing, and for high-resolution video playback.

Zotac included two video outputs on its GT 1030. The card includes a single-link DVI-D port that can power a 1920x1200 display, and it also has an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz.

Zotac chose a compact design for the GeForce GT 1030 so that it would “fit in 99% of systems.” The card features a single-slot active cooling solution with a small nine-blade fan to ensure the GPU stays cool in cramped cases. The board is 4.38 inches tall; Zotac includes a low-profile bracket so that you can install the card in compact desktop systems. You shouldn’t have to worry about power supply compatibility, either. Zotac’s GeForce GT 1030 pulls all of its power (maximum 30W) through the PCI-E slot.

Zotac's GeForce GT 1030 is available now for $70.