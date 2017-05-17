Trending

Zotac Reveals Low-Profile GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card

Zotac revealed its GeForce GT 1030 graphics card, which features a low-profile, single-slot design and consumes 30 watts of power. (EVGA revealed three cards of its own, too.)

Zotac positioned its GeForce GT 1030 as a multimedia upgrade for low-end PCs. Nvidia’s GT 1030 GPU is based on the company’s Pascal architecture, but it’s not powerful enough for more than casual gaming. The GeForce GT 1030 is better suited to accelerate video and photo editing, and for high-resolution video playback.

Zotac included two video outputs on its GT 1030. The card includes a single-link DVI-D port that can power a 1920x1200 display, and it also has an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz. 

Zotac chose a compact design for the GeForce GT 1030 so that it would “fit in 99% of systems.” The card features a single-slot active cooling solution with a small nine-blade fan to ensure the GPU stays cool in cramped cases. The board is 4.38 inches tall; Zotac includes a low-profile bracket so that you can install the card in compact desktop systems. You shouldn’t have to worry about power supply compatibility, either. Zotac’s GeForce GT 1030 pulls all of its power (maximum 30W) through the PCI-E slot.

Zotac's GeForce GT 1030 is available now for $70

Zotac GeForce GT 1030
GPUGeForce GT 1030
CUDA cores384
Video Memory2GB GDDR5
Memory Bus64-bit
Base Clock1,227 MHz
Boost Clock1,468 MHz
Memory Clock6.0 GHz
PCI ExpressPCIE 3.0
Display OutputsSL-DVI-D
HDMI 2.0b
HDCP SupportYes
Multi Display Capability2
Recommended Power Supply300W
Power Consumption30W
Power InputN/A
DirectX12
OpenGL4.5
CoolingHeatsink + fan
Slot SizeSingle Slot
SLIN/A
Supported OSWindows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
Card Length172.5 x 111.15 x 16mm (6.77 x 4.38 x 0.63in.)
6 Comments
  • Snipergod87 17 May 2017 14:10
    For $70 at least in terms of gaming if you spend just a little more you can get a RX460 or 560
  • Stardude82 17 May 2017 15:34
    Comparing it to a RX 460/560 misses the point of a 30W card. The RX 560 won't? even be slot powered... In terms of gaming this is the best many systems will do.
  • 10tacle 17 May 2017 15:51
    19701476 said:
    For $70 at least in terms of gaming if you spend just a little more you can get a RX460 or 560

    Except that this low profile GPU is targeted at HTPC builders. AMD's RX 550 series which is a direct competitor to this 1030 series does not have a low profile option (or passive cooling option like one of EVGA's 1030 offerings - very important to some mITX HTCP builders like me who would never game with it).

    19701851 said:
    Comparing it to a RX 460/560 misses the point of a 30W card.

    Another good point. AMD has no direct competitor to these new 1030s.
  • James Mason 17 May 2017 17:06
    I was literally just wondering this morning when Nvidia was gonna release new low end cards.
  • acme64 17 May 2017 19:38
    what would a htpc builder even be doing with a dedicated card? you're not really gonna game with it, an igpu will work fine.
  • James Mason 17 May 2017 19:58
    19702859 said:
    what would a htpc builder even be doing with a dedicated card? you're not really gonna game with it, an igpu will work fine.

    Maybe you want to run 4 different TVs off the same HTPC.
    These gt1030s are good for that.
